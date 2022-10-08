Senior captain Owen, and sophomore sister Abigail close out successful seasons: Mitchell Siblings strike a close bond

LOWELL, MA–Mansard announced the sale of 585 Middlesex Street in Lowell, Massachusetts from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3,100,000. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in Lowell’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO