Senior captain Owen, and sophomore sister Abigail close out successful seasons: Mitchell Siblings strike a close bond

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
City of Somerville announces Pollinator Action PlanThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
WCVB
Female Brockton High football player makes history for storied Massachusetts program
BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton High School senior McKenzie Quinn has become a trailblazer for one of the most storied high school football programs in Massachusetts. Quinn, a wide receiver, is Brockton High School's first female varsity player and on Friday, she became the first female to score a touchdown for the Boxers, who fielded their first varsity football team in 1897.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich actor Phil Thompson to return as Judge Stoughton in “Saltonstall’s Trial”
Ipswich actor Phil Thompson will return as Judge Stoughton in the updated staged reading of Saltonstall’s Trial on Oct. 2.7. at 7 pm at the Modern Theatre in Boston. He joins an accomplished cast that includes three Elliot Norton winners, seasoned regional performers, and some highly skilled young actors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
businessnhmagazine.com
Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage
A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant
Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
Man creates mapping tool to help locals find Boston’s best dive bars
If you’re looking for a place “where everyone knows your name”, a new mapping tool could help you find it. A lot of swanky bars and restaurants with plush lounges and expensive cocktails have opened around Boston. One local man prefers a reasonably priced draft and some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Historic LEED Gold Office Building Sells for $3.1 Million in Downtown Lowell
LOWELL, MA–Mansard announced the sale of 585 Middlesex Street in Lowell, Massachusetts from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3,100,000. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in Lowell’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
universalhub.com
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
Comments / 0