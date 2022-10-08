Just one week gone by, and it’s not the same without you, Mike

Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessnhmagazine.com
Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage
A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Derry, New Hampshire, Police Chief Dies Weeks After Retirement
Longtime Derry police chief Edward B. Garone died Tuesday, less than two weeks after his retirement. Garrone, who had been chief in Derry since 1972 until his retirement on September 30, passed away after a lengthy illness, according to the department. His wife Blanche and children were at his side.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome; Harvey’s closes in Needham; Wellesley Marketplace returning
Back for its 12th year, we think it’s safe to say that The Cashmere Sale is officially a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells each year somehow finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley, bringing with her the softest and coziest sweaters, wraps, blankets, hats, mittens, and more. The annual shopping event this year is happening right now through Dec. 20 at 35 Central St., Mon. – Sat., 10am-5:30pm, and Sun., noon-4pm.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
rock929rocks.com
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem
Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
Comments / 0