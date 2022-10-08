Modica trades in her pom-poms for football pads: Nine-year-old makes unique transition and excelling at it

Read full article on original website
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
City of Somerville announces Pollinator Action PlanThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
WCVB
Female Brockton High football player makes history for storied Massachusetts program
BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton High School senior McKenzie Quinn has become a trailblazer for one of the most storied high school football programs in Massachusetts. Quinn, a wide receiver, is Brockton High School's first female varsity player and on Friday, she became the first female to score a touchdown for the Boxers, who fielded their first varsity football team in 1897.
homenewshere.com
Reading picks off Woburn upset bid to remain undefeated
WOBURN — Last Friday night it was hoped Reading at Woburn would be a great high school football game and it turned out even better. It was a special high school football game. Reading 38, Woburn 37 was the final score. It was a game that was ultimately decided...
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
WCVB
Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
laconiadailysun.com
Missing teens found safe in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw are back home safely after being found Tuesday in Northfield. Paquette and Habbershaw, both 16, were reported missing Thursday after leaving Winnisquam Regional High School around 1 p.m. during a pep rally.
NECN
Tree House Opens New Tewksbury Location for To-Go Only; Beer Hall Not Yet Open
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. According to a page within its website, Tree House Brewing Company has partially opened its new location in Tewksbury, as its to-go operation is now up and running for orders in advance that are brought out to customer's cars in the lot. The beer hall has not yet opened.
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
whdh.com
Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
WCVB
Red Sox employee, Rockland, Massachusetts, middle school custodian faces child enticement charges
ROCKLAND, Mass. — A man who works for the Boston Red Sox and is a Massachusetts middle school custodian has been charged with child enticement, according to East Bridgewater police. On Monday, Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland, a custodian at John W. Rogers Middle School, was charged with enticement...
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
manchesterinklink.com
Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage
MANCHESTER, NH – A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged...
