Park Record
Park City could turn into ‘Aspen on steroids’ with a second Olympics
Jeff Lee, a Jeremy Ranch resident, lived in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and supports the efforts for this region to host a second Games. But Lee has concerns about the prospects of another Olympics impacting the affordability of the Park City area, where housing is already the most expensive in the state. Lee was one of the attendees at a recent gathering at the Park City Library that was part of a series of events billed as community conversations about an Olympics bid.
Park Record
Lecture rides the rails of the Transcontinental Railroad￼
The Transcontinental Railroad will pull into Echo once more when historians David Nicholas and Steve Leatham give a presentation on Saturday, Oct. 15. The free lecture, which will include human-interest stories of the laborers and money-backers, historical photos and timelines that made the construction of the railroad possible, will start at 3 p.m. at the Historic Echo Church. Although the church is closed for the season, it will open for the lecture.
Park Record
Proposed group home returns to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission
A group home proposed within a former senior living facility in the Highland Estates area will likely be discussed by West Side planning commissioners early next week. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is slated to conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss whether a residential treatment and social detox center, known as the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, should receive a conditional-use permit. Representatives from the facility appeared before the Planning Commission in the spring, but the panel asked for more information before deciding on the application.
realtybiznews.com
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars
Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
Park Record
Letters to the editor, Oct. 8-11: Park City concerns
I am writing to voice my support for Park City School District Board of Education candidate Meredith Reed. I have come to know Meredith through our mutual membership in the Park City Rotary Club. Meredith’s experience as a leader with respect and empathy for others is evident through her service as an Air Force chaplain, a strong strategic planning and communications project manager, a community leader, and a dedicated parent. Meredith’s work with Rotary aligns with her character; seeking the truth, and fairness, fostering friendships and pursuing benefits for all. The Park City School District will be well-served with Meredith as a board member.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
Park Record
Way We Were: The Hewitson Family Tradition￼
The following is first-person oral history from Jim Hewitson as told to David Nicholas. It is the first article in an occasional series on Jim Hewitson’s life. It is my opinion that as we get older (it happens) we become more reflective on our life’s journey. With this perspective, it now seems obvious to me that I was destined to carry on a family tradition. I am the third generation in my family to seek employment toiling below ground. You could say I was born to it.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City leaders focusing on three areas to bring crime down
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders say crime is down in the city. Specifically, Mayor Erin Mendenall and Police Chief Mike Brown say violent crimes are down 4.5 percent. In an effort, to bring those numbers down even more, Brown says his department is now focusing on small portions of the city.
kslnewsradio.com
Teams continue wildfire mitigation work in Parley’s Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — Environmental teams on a variety of municipal levels continue to work this month to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic wildfire in Parley’s Canyon. The importance of this effort was amplified after last year’s fire in the canyon. Along with mitigation efforts, crews are looking for the potential fuel sources that could make a fire worse.
gastronomicslc.com
One of South Salt Lake’s top restaurants calls it a day
Terribly sad news today, at least for this ever-hungry writer, as one of the best restaurants in town has called it quits. Taking to social media, the family behind SoSL’s Taqueria Los Lee confirmed that continuing challenges had now forced their hand in a permanent closure. The business wrote:
ogdencity.com
Secondary Water Conservation Notice
For residents who use secondary water systems, they will be shut off this Friday, October 14th to conserve water for future seasons. Water users who do not use a secondary water systems are encouraged to stop watering lawns to allow dormancy for the winter season. Please click the link below...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Consider these Democrats
This election season let’s remember what elected officials are — they are public servants. It’s not an easy thing to campaign for office, or to serve in office. It’s time consuming and can be thankless. What drives good candidates and good elected officials is their desire to serve their community. That’s why I’m so proud to support a fantastic slate of Democratic candidates this fall. They embody that desire to serve, and have done so by volunteering for local organizations, serving our country in the military, sitting on community boards and creating opportunities for open dialogue about challenges facing Summit County and Utah.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-15, delays remain in area
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open. The agency adds that delays remain in the area. ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15 October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy […]
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
kjzz.com
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
