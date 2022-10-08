ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Art, sci-fi and fantasy pop culture highlight New York Comic Con at the Javits Center

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cZqP_0iRYwfyt00

Comic art and everything sci-fi and fantasy were to be found a plenty at the New York Comic Con in the Javits Center on Saturday.

The event took over the Center on Thursday and the excitement continued for fans this weekend.

Fans have had the chance to immerse themselves in all the comic world has to offer. From Marvel to "Stranger Things" to "Star Trek," there was a little something for everyone.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the Javits Center for another chance to meet their favorite comic book artist, sci-fi/fantasy personalities and Cosplay fun. The event also provided a chance for vendors to showcase their merchandise.

Last year, the event had a cap on how many people could attend due to the pandemic, but the event was back to full capacity.

"Especially now after this adventure of the past few years where we couldn't get out and we had to wear masks, I really appreciate that we're wearing masks of a different kind here," said attendee Joe Mauratonio.

The interactive exhibits were also a huge hit, like that of a room modeled after "Spy Family," the hit Japanese manga series.

And whether one was a fan of "Star Wars" or not, the company Vader's Vault said their light sabers were a huge hit.

Fans also enjoyed booth after booth of comic book art as well as handcrafted jewelry inspired by their favorite superheroes.

"It's great to see all of these fans who have been wearing our jewelry for years, we get to connect again, so it's always amazing, but it feels like coming home when it's specific to New York Comic Con," said Allison Cimino, of Rocklove Jewelery.

The last day of the New York Comic Con is Sunday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk

New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Harlem Meet Africa Festival Debuting in Marcus Garvey Park

This Sunday, October 16, “Harlem Meet Africa,” a free-to-the-public concert will take place at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Featuring numerous Harlem performers of international background, the event is being organized by Natu Camara, a Guinean singer/songwriter and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Art#Local Life#Pop Culture#Sci Fi#Movie Info#Havingfun#The New York Comic Con#Marvel#Japanese#Vader S Vault
eastnewyork.com

East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location

Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
BROOKLYN, NY
jcitytimes.com

From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

NYC’s Kings of Kobe Opens Jersey City Restaurant

A Hell’s Kitchen spot that specializes in gourmet wagyu burgers has officially crossed on the Hudson River as Kings of Kobe have launched their second outpost in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood. Jersey Digs broke the news about the imminent arrival of Kings of Kobe back in April and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily News

Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy