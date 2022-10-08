Art, sci-fi and fantasy pop culture highlight New York Comic Con at the Javits Center

Comic art and everything sci-fi and fantasy were to be found a plenty at the New York Comic Con in the Javits Center on Saturday.

The event took over the Center on Thursday and the excitement continued for fans this weekend.

Fans have had the chance to immerse themselves in all the comic world has to offer. From Marvel to "Stranger Things" to "Star Trek," there was a little something for everyone.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the Javits Center for another chance to meet their favorite comic book artist, sci-fi/fantasy personalities and Cosplay fun. The event also provided a chance for vendors to showcase their merchandise.

Last year, the event had a cap on how many people could attend due to the pandemic, but the event was back to full capacity.

"Especially now after this adventure of the past few years where we couldn't get out and we had to wear masks, I really appreciate that we're wearing masks of a different kind here," said attendee Joe Mauratonio.

The interactive exhibits were also a huge hit, like that of a room modeled after "Spy Family," the hit Japanese manga series.

And whether one was a fan of "Star Wars" or not, the company Vader's Vault said their light sabers were a huge hit.

Fans also enjoyed booth after booth of comic book art as well as handcrafted jewelry inspired by their favorite superheroes.

"It's great to see all of these fans who have been wearing our jewelry for years, we get to connect again, so it's always amazing, but it feels like coming home when it's specific to New York Comic Con," said Allison Cimino, of Rocklove Jewelery.

The last day of the New York Comic Con is Sunday.