Letter: Are you better off?

By Dee Tyson
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

Is anyone in your family better off today than they were 20 months ago?

Biden’s war on American energy has spiked gas prices from $2 to $6 per gallon. The energy spike is the underlying cause for inflation’s rise from 1.5% to 8.5%. Draining our SPR and buying dirty oil from Venezuela and Iran is beyond stupid.

With Biden’s ridiculous spending and student loan forgiveness our debt is headed for $35 trillion. When will the debt bubble burst?

In 2020, a total of 40,000 illegal immigrants were detained with the majority being sent back to Mexico or their country of origin. In 20 months, the Biden Administration has encouraged 3 million migrants from all over the world to enter illegally.

The 2 million that walk in are given cell phones, bus, train or plane tickets to anywhere in America to await their court date. No title 42, no wait in Mexico and no deportations. Biden’s Democrat and media coordinated invasion is destroying our country.

As for the 1 million ‘got-a-ways’, who knows who they are or where they are or what they’re planning.

Biden’s open border is not only killing migrants but allowing Chinese fentanyl to flood our streets and poison 100,000 Americans per year.

As for crime, insane no bail laws and brain-dead DAs are destroying our iconic cities. Just wait until the migrants can’t find work and the aid runs out.

Biden’s speech in PA was openly extreme; divisive, hateful and full of violent rhetoric. His policies are turning America into a third world country where Socialism saps our strength and thugs run our cities. His destructive agenda must be stopped.

The upcoming elections provide an opportunity for a course correction. Forget Party, it’s time to acknowledge the obvious and vote for a more prosperous and secure America.

Dee Tyson

Brookings

The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

