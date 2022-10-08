Letter: Make up your mind

Ms. Flowers opinion writes about two important issues: 1) Mark Houck arrest by FBI; and 2) pro-life vs abortion activities. As such, there is a need to make several points and clarify several inaccuracies in Ms. Flowers letter:

FBI team arrested Mr. Houck without incident, and Mr. Houck peacefully surrendered to agents.

According to the Attorney General, Eastern District of Pennsylvania case announcement, Mr. Houck is accused of not one incident of knocking down (forcefully shoved) an abortion “volunteer” but twice.

This case does show that there is evidence that Mr. Houck blocked the entrance of the Planned Parenthood health center. According the International Business Times article (26 Sept 22), a health care worker indicated that 72 volunteer was injured!

DOJ is not a “politicized” arm the Biden administration, as Ms. Flowers stated. The Biden administration consistent with Attorney General Garland stated working policy reflects the firewall-protected activity for each!

Question: Did Ms. Flowers write about the politicization of DOJ during Trump administration, when it mattered?

Comment: “a village of storm troopers to arrest one pro-life dad.” Really and is it factual?

Biden has not put Pro-Life activist targets on your T-shirts – you envisioned them there yourselves!

Concerning Mr. Houck’s arrest, and details supporting are about as varied as one can get. Conservative news agencies such Breitbart, Fox, NewsMax and the Catholic News Agency have painted a more sinister scene, of course.

Ms. Flowers letter says/is characterized that sometimes she will write about such incidents with emotion rather than critical thinking and the facts.

Talking strictly the abortion issue, pro-life activists working along with, generally, conservative political activists, want smaller government.

Yet, anti-abortion rule making, such as the Supreme Court Dobbs vs Jackson case increases the need for larger state & Federal enforcement related agencies. Which is it? Make up your mind!

it should be proposed that any state who forces a woman/couple to give birth against their need/wishes/desire under any situation, that state should bear the cost of raising the child from birth, including education, and to and through retirement.

As a non-practicing, social scientist, I have to state that removing the right of conception/viability period/birth from the individual to the state is inherently unacceptable. Since this difference in opinion will stay with us for a long time, so shall we be addressing it, socially and legally.

D. Baker

Curry County