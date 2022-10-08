Read full article on original website
Luke Schmitz
2d ago
they don't care about his values or their own, all they care about is taking the Senate so they can get back to work on taking people's rights away.
Jeanie M. Lee
3d ago
This is how terrible people get into office. There are red flags all over this situation and yet, there is denial about what's staring them right in the face. No one has the right to regulate someone else's body, and yet here we are. What else will he support and will he have their best interests at heart? Or will he be a typical politician and get voted in and pass the most ridiculous crap just for votes and $$$$ ??
Richard Fox
3d ago
Because nothing spells Republican better than H Y P O C R I T E!
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Trump is hesitant to campaign for scandal-hit candidate Herschel Walker, CNN reported. Per The Daily Beast, Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion despite wanting abortions banned. Walker's own son has criticized his campaign and alleged that he abused his mom. Former President Donald Trump is reluctant to...
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
