ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 27

Heather Whiteplume
3d ago

There are 7 or 8 Native American teenagers missing from the Wind River Reservation in WYOMING. I've not heard ANY major media coverage on them!! No, it's not in Colorado, but I've seen media coverage for a white woman, who's family is rich on national media outlets and she was from down south!! Too bad that the importance of finding people are categorized by skin color and financial status!!

Reply(1)
13
Dr Jim of Colorado
3d ago

I would hearken to say that the Boulder police department haven't been handling the Jon Benet Ramsey case since 1990s they have been miss handling it totally from the beginning....let's see...yeah protected class...who murdered that poor little girl?...

Reply
9
Deborah Lempka
3d ago

This is bull crap to bring up Jon Bonet again…… your parents screwed up the crime scene and his best friends dumped your Mom and Dad.. so ask yourself WHY?? Get a brain 🧠

Reply(2)
5
Related
People

Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game

Chloe Campbell is now undergoing a medical evaluation and is with her parents, police confirmed Monday Chloe Campbell is back with her family after disappearing following a high school football game, authorities announced Monday. The 14-year-old, who is from Boulder, Colorado, was found at a home in Thornton — a city that is roughly 30 minutes away — the Boulder Police Department said in a statement via its website. "While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Police#Missing Person#Dna#Violent Crime#Boulder High School#Google Doc
The Denver Gazette

Mother blames parental evaluator for the death of her 10-year-old son

In the Gazette’s investigation of the broken system of child custody evaluations, one notorious case stood out. A mother said a Centennial counselor and long-time parental evaluator who worked as a court-appointed child’s therapist in a custody case was key in a systemwide failure that led to the death of her son. She said that while working as her son’s individual therapist, the counselor aligned himself with the father who engaged in child abuse and alienation and ultimately killed the 10-year-old in 2019.
CENTENNIAL, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Victim dies days after Denver shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Victim found in canal identified, police seek help solving murder case

The man that was found dead at the High Line Canal in Denver on Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Alex Malone, according to officials at the Denver Police Department. Malone's body was discovered in the canal, near the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver, at about 10:30 AM. His manner of death has not yet been made available, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
Fox News

Fox News

835K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy