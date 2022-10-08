Chloe Campbell is now undergoing a medical evaluation and is with her parents, police confirmed Monday Chloe Campbell is back with her family after disappearing following a high school football game, authorities announced Monday. The 14-year-old, who is from Boulder, Colorado, was found at a home in Thornton — a city that is roughly 30 minutes away — the Boulder Police Department said in a statement via its website. "While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO