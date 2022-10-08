There are 7 or 8 Native American teenagers missing from the Wind River Reservation in WYOMING. I've not heard ANY major media coverage on them!! No, it's not in Colorado, but I've seen media coverage for a white woman, who's family is rich on national media outlets and she was from down south!! Too bad that the importance of finding people are categorized by skin color and financial status!!
I would hearken to say that the Boulder police department haven't been handling the Jon Benet Ramsey case since 1990s they have been miss handling it totally from the beginning....let's see...yeah protected class...who murdered that poor little girl?...
This is bull crap to bring up Jon Bonet again…… your parents screwed up the crime scene and his best friends dumped your Mom and Dad.. so ask yourself WHY?? Get a brain 🧠
Related
Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after 'nightmare' disappearance with 'many unknowns': parents
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell could be with adult man: police
IN THIS ARTICLE
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
Mother blames parental evaluator for the death of her 10-year-old son
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
Parents: Missing 14-year-old last seen with ‘sketchy’ men
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
Victim dies days after Denver shooting
Victim found in canal identified, police seek help solving murder case
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment
Boulder teen missing since Sept. 30, officials growing concerned
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Brazen theft at Aurora liquor store caught on camera
Man who claimed to have killed woman and 3-year-old, now in Larimer County Jail
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 27