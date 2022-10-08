Read full article on original website
E-470 Expanding Even as Drivers Complain About ExpressToll Billing
Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties formed the E-470 Authority back in 1985, with the goal of extending C-470 east and north to connect it with Interstate 70. And in 1986, the authority sold $722 million in bonds to do just that. Today, E-470 is a toll road that stretches for 47 miles in a semi-circle around the eastern edge of metro Denver; it also connects with the Northwest Parkway to the west of Interstate 25.
Governor Reports: Making Significant Progress on Improving Colorado’s Infrastructure, Roads & Bridges
Recently, Governor Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew, and local officials will mark the construction to replace the aging Interstate 70 bridge over Harlan Street. The project is part of a larger effort of bridge replacements and repairs in the Denver region and state through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 10-Year Plan – the plan prioritizes delivering the most critical projects in the state.
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor
(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO and WYDOT Studying Public Transit Opportunities Between North Front Range, CO and Cheyenne, WY
A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and Wyoming Department of Transportation are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime through October 17 at cowytransitstudy.com.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
What Are These New ‘Advisory’ Bike Lanes in Fort Collins About?
Be advised, as when driving in Fort Collins, you may be coming across these 'Advisory' bike lanes in the CSU campus area. What are they, exactly?. Though they are widely popular around the U.S. and around the world, this is the first time The Choice City has put these kind of lanes to use, to make things safer for bicyclists, and drivers as well.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
milehighcre.com
Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland
The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
South Fort Collins Sanitation District & Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Announce Separation
Initiated by the SFCSD, anticipated separation is planned for Q1 2023 after nearly 60 years with shared operations. The South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) and Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) announced recently that they are working on mutually agreeable changes to their facilities and management sharing agreement at the request of the SFCSD to separate operations and become two fully independent districts. The anticipated separation is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Every now and then, a home comes onto the real estate market that is simply outside of the norm. Even though this Fort Collins home was built in 1980, the house has an ultra-modern feel. The listing for this Fort Collins home located at 2600 West Prospect Road calls the...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history
A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Colorado ski season could be delayed, here’s why
The Pinpoint Weather Team says conditions could remain warm and dry until the last week of October for the mountains in Colorado.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it
Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.
One of the most haunted roads in the country is just a few miles from downtown Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019. It takes a lot to scare Stephanie Smith. She’s one of the co-founders of the Denver Ghost Hunters, and spends a lot of time doing investigations in the city’s spookiest places. But she said she...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
Windsor Police Department Investigating Deceased Body Found at Poudre River Trailhead near Colorado Blvd.
On Thursday, September 29 at approximately 7:44 am, a deceased person was discovered at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Dr. and Colorado Blvd. Due to the active investigation, there was a large police presence at the scene. Traffic on Colorado Blvd. was impacted for a time. Investigators believe there was no threat to the public.
