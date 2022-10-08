ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Local experience matters for school board

By By Kevin Hendrick
The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWSMP_0iRYtlF200

Ballots for the November 8th General Election will be mailed today and should arrive in mailboxes early next week. Every voter should have already received the County Voter Information Guide in the mail with all the details of what is on the ballot.

Our votes will help determine who will represent us in the US Senate and statewide offices including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Controller, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner, Appeals Court, and State Supreme Court Judges.

There will be 7 statewide propositions that will decide issues related to protecting reproductive rights, enabling sports gambling, funding music and arts education, regulating kidney dialysis clinics, reducing air pollution, and prohibiting flavored tobacco products.

There are two local ballot Measures T and U that propose to cut funding for the City and the County. I have previously stated my opposition to these local measures. Please vote NO on Measure T and Measure U!

We will also vote to elect our local representatives in the US Congress, State Board of Equalization, State Senate, and Assembly. All these races make for a very full ballot, and our local votes will affect the outcome of all these contests. However, local voters will have the greatest influence electing our local officials and deciding local ballot measures.

The most consequential local elected offices yet to be filled are Del Norte County Board of Supervisors, Del Norte County Unified School District Board of Trustees (School Board) and Crescent City Harbor District Board of Commissioners. Today I will comment on the School Board races.

The current School Board incumbents representing Districts 2 and 5 have decided not to run for reelection. This leaves space to elect two new School Board members. In prior elections the rules required that the candidates must live in the district that they are representing, but all voters county-wide were able to vote on these School Board members.

Under newly adopted rules, only the voters that reside in the district are allowed to vote for the School Board members that represent their district. Only voters in Districts 2 and 5 will see School Board candidates on their ballots. District 2 includes the areas on the west side of Crescent City and areas north of Crescent City. District 5 includes areas along Parkway Drive, Elk Valley Road, Bertsch Oceanview and Klamath.

My recommendations for School Board are Phillip Williams for District 5 and William Meriwether for District 2. Both candidates have local roots and have had children in our local schools. When it comes to selecting a School Board member, local experience matters.

Their opponents have only recently moved here, one from Los Angeles and one from Paradise, California. They have not lived here long enough to understand the challenges that our students face and are less qualified to guide the educational programs that best fit our community.

Phillip Williams was born at the Seaside Hospital, attended local schools, and participated in high school sports. He is a true Del Norte Warrior. After high school he served in the US Army, began a career in the timber industry and raised a family.

While Phil’s children were attending Margaret Keating School, he volunteered to coach youth sports and started a Boys and Girls Club afterschool program to give students productive activities.

More recently, Phillip Williams facilitated a collaboration between the Yurok Tribe and the Del Norte County School District to secure a $30 million Promise Neighborhood grant that will provide funding to bolster under-performing schools, holistically support students and unify diverse community groups.

Philip Williams is a good man with a good heart who has spent his lifetime serving Del Norte County. As a School Board member, Phil will bring this local experience and commitment to help our youth become successful members of our community.

William Meriwether is a Professor of History and Political Science at the College of the Redwoods. Professor Meriwether has a BA in Social Studies with an emphasis in Secondary Education, an MA in American History, an MA in Political Science, and graduate course work towards a Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

Will is an Iraq War Veteran who served in the U.S. Army as a Counterintelligence Agent. After military service he taught Military Intelligence Staff Operations to our soldiers deploying overseas.

Will is married with two children, one recently graduated and one currently attending Del Norte High School.

His experience as both a teacher and as a parent provides a valuable perspective to developing appropriate local educational policy.

Will promises to use his educational background and local teaching experience to collaborate with parents, schools, and the community to improve student educational outcomes and better prepare our youth for adult-hood, enabling them to reach their full potential.

Phillip Williams and William Meriwether are both veterans that have honorably served our country and are now prepared to honestly serve our county on the School Board. They have earned our vote.

Kevin Hendrick is the Chair of the Del Norte County Democratic Central Committee - dndems@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Education
County
Del Norte County, CA
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Government
Del Norte County, CA
Government
City
Klamath, CA
Crescent City, CA
Government
lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt Drug Task Force Arrests Two on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales

On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducted a probation search at a residence on Redwood Grove Rd. in Hoopa. The residents, Jazzy Colegrove (30 years old) and Rocky Robbins (20 years old) had been reported by multiple people as selling fentanyl in and around the Hoopa Valley. Colegrove was on felony probation and had an active felony warrant for her arrest. Robbins was on two counts of felony probation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday Morning

Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata was under a short lockdown late Saturday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, David Neal, chief executive of the hospital, confirmed with the Outpost this afternoon. The threat occurred at about 11:55 a.m., Neal said, when the hospital received a call from...
ARCATA, CA
theava.com

240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg

Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Structure Fire in Willow Creek

A structure fire has been reported in Willow Creek on the 400 block of Sunset Lane just after 10:30 a.m. on October 11th. Initial reports indicate there is fire inside a wall at the residence. All parties have exited the structure. Willow Creek Fire and Salyer Fire were requested to...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Election Local#Arts Education#Youth Sports#High School#Us Congress#The Us Senate#The Us Congress#Assembly
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek

About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Crescent City, CA
18
Followers
326
Post
996
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy