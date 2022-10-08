ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Community Tissue Services partners up

DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services (CBC/CTS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an agreement to create a substantial inventory of donor skin for the immediate treatment of injuries after mass casualty emergencies involving burns from chemicals, nuclear or radiological incidents or bomb detonations.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Community Foundation welcomes Piqua Catholic Future Fund

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation, in collaboration with Piqua Catholic School, is proud to welcome The Piqua Catholic Future Fund to its family of accounts. The fund was recently established to support grants to the school for special needs and projects that are over and above the annual budget and help ensure the highest standards of Catholic education endures for the children of the community.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

YWCA shelters need basic supplies

It takes a village to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelters. The nonprofit operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties and staffers say the need for daily care items for clients remains high. Because it has been difficult to find available affordable housing in our area, some women remain in limbo in shelter and transitional housing for prolonged periods of time as they search for options.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

License reinstatement program boosts child support payments

The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection. Corrected during inspection; critical; food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a can with dents. Upon informing PIC, the can was moved to a different area to dispose or returned for credit.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Main Street brings back Hometown Halloween

TROY – Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimists invite children to downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a “frighteningly good time” at their annual Hometown Halloween event. “Troy Main Street is looking forward to teaming up with the Troy Noon Optimists for another fun...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy BOE discusses state report card

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed the results of the district’s annual state report card during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. “There’s a lot of information in that report card,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our district got 21 out...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua medical marijuana dispensary plans for spring opening

PIQUA — Two medical marijuana dispensaries planned for Piqua are moving closer to opening, and one licensee is aiming to be fully operational sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re extremely excited to be in Piqua,” Green Goat Dispensary CEO Cindy Bradford said. “We are thrilled to be opening up next year, and able to offer services to our patients.”
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Council special meeting

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council will have a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon at 260 S. Garber Drive in Tipp City. The public is welcome to attend. This special meeting was called to discuss a new resolution that would allow the City Manager, Timothy Eggleston, to sign a grant application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for an Urban Canopy Restoration Grant. The council and the Tipp City Tree board would like to rebuild the urban canopy that has been lost due to conditions such as invasive insects, disease or extreme weather.
TIPP CITY, OH
peakofohio.com

Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton city manager to remain as DCDC director

An effort to remove Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd as executive director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation failed to gain momentum at Monday night’s DCDC board meeting. The board tabled a motion on the terms of the interlocal agreement and it will be revisited at a future meeting.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Pink Ribbon Girls host Pinktoberfest

TROY — Pink and teal filled the Miami Recreational Trail on Saturday, Oct. 8, during the Pink Ribbon Girls’ annual Pinktoberfest 5K. “We’re having a great turnout,” community engagement associate Cara Salazar said. “Everybody’s dressed in pink and teal.”. Over 150 runners of all...
TROY, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE

(Richmond, IN) -- Richmond is one of two Indiana communities to officially lay out their road maps to address climate change, the result of a multi-year process in partnership with Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute's Resilience Cohort program. The plan details a vision by community leaders to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions, and protect residents and businesses from climate change impacts, such as extreme heat and precipitation, and covers nearly 70 strategies, spanning energy, transportation, and wastewater management.
RICHMOND, IN

