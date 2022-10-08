Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Community Tissue Services partners up
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services (CBC/CTS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an agreement to create a substantial inventory of donor skin for the immediate treatment of injuries after mass casualty emergencies involving burns from chemicals, nuclear or radiological incidents or bomb detonations.
Dayton Metro Library to offer rotating schedule of food pantries at 10 locations
DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Ten select branch locations will open a monthly rotating schedule beginning Monday Oct. 17. Adults in need of food assistance who live in Montgomery County will be eligible...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Community Foundation welcomes Piqua Catholic Future Fund
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation, in collaboration with Piqua Catholic School, is proud to welcome The Piqua Catholic Future Fund to its family of accounts. The fund was recently established to support grants to the school for special needs and projects that are over and above the annual budget and help ensure the highest standards of Catholic education endures for the children of the community.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
dayton.com
YWCA shelters need basic supplies
It takes a village to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelters. The nonprofit operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties and staffers say the need for daily care items for clients remains high. Because it has been difficult to find available affordable housing in our area, some women remain in limbo in shelter and transitional housing for prolonged periods of time as they search for options.
wyso.org
License reinstatement program boosts child support payments
The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection. Corrected during inspection; critical; food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a can with dents. Upon informing PIC, the can was moved to a different area to dispose or returned for credit.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Main Street brings back Hometown Halloween
TROY – Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimists invite children to downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a “frighteningly good time” at their annual Hometown Halloween event. “Troy Main Street is looking forward to teaming up with the Troy Noon Optimists for another fun...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy BOE discusses state report card
TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed the results of the district’s annual state report card during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. “There’s a lot of information in that report card,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our district got 21 out...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua medical marijuana dispensary plans for spring opening
PIQUA — Two medical marijuana dispensaries planned for Piqua are moving closer to opening, and one licensee is aiming to be fully operational sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re extremely excited to be in Piqua,” Green Goat Dispensary CEO Cindy Bradford said. “We are thrilled to be opening up next year, and able to offer services to our patients.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Council special meeting
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council will have a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 at noon at 260 S. Garber Drive in Tipp City. The public is welcome to attend. This special meeting was called to discuss a new resolution that would allow the City Manager, Timothy Eggleston, to sign a grant application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for an Urban Canopy Restoration Grant. The council and the Tipp City Tree board would like to rebuild the urban canopy that has been lost due to conditions such as invasive insects, disease or extreme weather.
peakofohio.com
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police
Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton city manager to remain as DCDC director
An effort to remove Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd as executive director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation failed to gain momentum at Monday night’s DCDC board meeting. The board tabled a motion on the terms of the interlocal agreement and it will be revisited at a future meeting.
miamivalleytoday.com
Pink Ribbon Girls host Pinktoberfest
TROY — Pink and teal filled the Miami Recreational Trail on Saturday, Oct. 8, during the Pink Ribbon Girls’ annual Pinktoberfest 5K. “We’re having a great turnout,” community engagement associate Cara Salazar said. “Everybody’s dressed in pink and teal.”. Over 150 runners of all...
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE
(Richmond, IN) -- Richmond is one of two Indiana communities to officially lay out their road maps to address climate change, the result of a multi-year process in partnership with Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute's Resilience Cohort program. The plan details a vision by community leaders to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions, and protect residents and businesses from climate change impacts, such as extreme heat and precipitation, and covers nearly 70 strategies, spanning energy, transportation, and wastewater management.
