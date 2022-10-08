Draymond Green to step away from Warriors, apologizes for punching Jordan Poole: 'I failed as a leader. I failed as a man'

Draymond has struggled with anger & player-bullying on the court for years. It’s appeared he enjoys that role & image. He made the right move to step away until the team invites him back. Hopefully, he will get serious professional help & be willing to make needed changes.
This is DEPLORABLE on the part of the Warriors Organization... Draymond Greene should be fined $500k with $250 going to Poole... This wd set a president that this Archaic Street Behavior isn't ACCEPTABLE... As I std earlier, would he have punched a Wht Player w/a closed first? NOT!!!!
Do not bring your personal problems to work. It’s not fair for anyone. I don’t feel sorry for him. It’s a personal problem he has to deal with on his own time. Any action Jordan Poole decides to take, I fully agree with him 100 percent.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
