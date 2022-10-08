Pac-12 football Week 6 score predictions, odds: Who wins the Utah-UCLA matchup? Will Ducks, Beavers notch wins?

Read full article on original website
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 7: It’s close at the top with L.A. schools, Oregon Ducks
The two undefeated teams from Los Angeles claimed the top two spots in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive, while the Oregon Ducks are a close third. The USC Trojans maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot, with the UCLA Bruins and the Ducks each...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with No. 7 USC
Kyle Whittingham said things won't get any easier this week as they welcome a talented USC team to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks tonight? Score updates, odds for 2022 NHL season opener
The Seattle Kraken begin the 2022 hockey season on the road as underdogs when they travel to California for a matchup against the Anaheim Kings. This season-opening NHL regular season matchup is set to kick off Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ROOT Sports.
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
New restaurants and entertainment come to Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fans of the Utah Jazz will have a lot to take in when the season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Over the offseason, the home of the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, has earned some upgrades, new restaurants, and in-stadium entertainment. Vivint Arena will welcome four new places for fans […]
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Game 2 free live stream, odds, score updates
Can the San Diego Padres bounce back? We’ll find out tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. This game gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. PT/8:37 p.m. ET (7:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1. •...
BYU students join nationwide walkout against ‘queerphobia’ at religious schools
More than a hundred Brigham Young University students, alumni and community members protested the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at religious universities and called for an end to Title IX religious exemptions. The Oct. 11 walkout was organized by the Black Menaces, an activist group started at BYU known for their...
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3, Episode 3: How to watch for free
If you’re waiting for Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow to break into a chorus of kumbaya on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” maybe you shouldn’t hold your breath. The bad vibes launched after Lisa’s rant about Meredith at the end of Season 2 are still in the air, though tonight’s Season 3, Episode 3 hints at a moment of peace.
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT
If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University
Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
A study says skyrocketing housing costs put the squeeze on Utah renters
The average cost of keeping a roof over your head in Utah's metro areas is a lot more than it used to be - if you're renting. A recent University of Utah study found that rental prices in the state's major cities increased faster in the past two years than they did over the entire prior decade. Dejan Eskic, a research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said rising home prices have pushed many Utahns into the rental market.
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
