ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Pac-12 football Week 6 score predictions, odds: Who wins the Utah-UCLA matchup? Will Ducks, Beavers notch wins?

By Joel Odom
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC4

New restaurants and entertainment come to Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fans of the Utah Jazz will have a lot to take in when the season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19.  Over the offseason, the home of the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, has earned some upgrades, new restaurants, and in-stadium entertainment.  Vivint Arena will welcome four new places for fans […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Oregon State Football#Ucla Football#American Football#College Football#Utah Utes#Ucla
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT

If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
PROVO, UT
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University

Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

A study says skyrocketing housing costs put the squeeze on Utah renters

The average cost of keeping a roof over your head in Utah's metro areas is a lot more than it used to be - if you're renting. A recent University of Utah study found that rental prices in the state's major cities increased faster in the past two years than they did over the entire prior decade. Dejan Eskic, a research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said rising home prices have pushed many Utahns into the rental market.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy