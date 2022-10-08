TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl who allegedly was carrying an electronic stun weapon, the Tampa Police Department said Monday afternoon. The girl, an 8th grader at Stewart Middle Magnet School, was seen by a parent activating the device at a school bus stop, according to a department news release. It reportedly was designed to look like a lipstick case, and it was not used on or aimed at any one person.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO