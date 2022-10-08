ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

Related
10 Tampa Bay

16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Moore
Person
Jane Castor
10 Tampa Bay

Judge again drops case against Tampa Councilman Orlando Gudes

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge for a second time dismissed a civil lawsuit accusing Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes of defamation and emotional distress. His former aide initially filed the lawsuit in May after the City of Tampa released findings from an investigation claiming Gudes created a hostile working environment, harassed her and made inappropriate comments toward her daughter.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa teen accused of bringing electronic stun weapon to school

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl who allegedly was carrying an electronic stun weapon, the Tampa Police Department said Monday afternoon. The girl, an 8th grader at Stewart Middle Magnet School, was seen by a parent activating the device at a school bus stop, according to a department news release. It reportedly was designed to look like a lipstick case, and it was not used on or aimed at any one person.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Downtown Tampa
10 Tampa Bay

Bradenton police officer hit by driver while directing traffic

BRADENTON, Fla. — A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car while directing traffic Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton, according to the police department. The Bradenton Police Department said the officer, who has worked for the city for more than 20 years, was struck while she was directing traffic around an earlier crash that happened around 11:50 a.m. at Manatee Avenue and 43rd Street W.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
10 Tampa Bay

Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy