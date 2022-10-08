Read full article on original website
‘That’s not my dad’: Hillsborough deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Police identify possible gunman in deadly shooting outside Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting outside of a downtown bar early Sunday morning. A second person is also wanted. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Damaso Bravo, 31 of Wimauma. He is facing three counts of aggravated...
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Pinellas sheriff: 2nd man arrested, charged in killing of rival motorcycle gang member
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Deputies arrested a second motorcycle gang member in connection to the death of a rival member, accusing him of lying in the investigation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Dylan Pascale, 35, lied about what happened during the night Dominick Paternoster was...
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced on Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
Fla. mother fights to get her kids back after toddler accidentally shoots baby
TAMPA, Fla. — A mother is opening up for the first time since she was arrested after her toddler son shot his infant sister last month. Paula Concepcion is fighting to get her children back as she battles charges from that day. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about how it happened.
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
Woman dies after being struck by car on Tampa bridge
A woman was killed after getting hit by a car in Tampa on Wednesday morning.
Judge again drops case against Tampa Councilman Orlando Gudes
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge for a second time dismissed a civil lawsuit accusing Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes of defamation and emotional distress. His former aide initially filed the lawsuit in May after the City of Tampa released findings from an investigation claiming Gudes created a hostile working environment, harassed her and made inappropriate comments toward her daughter.
Police chief calls on public for information about deadly downtown Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor says the department is "not leaving any stone unturned" in finding the person who shot into a crowd outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend, killing one and injuring six others. O'Connor gave an update on the investigation on Monday afternoon...
Tampa teen accused of bringing electronic stun weapon to school
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl who allegedly was carrying an electronic stun weapon, the Tampa Police Department said Monday afternoon. The girl, an 8th grader at Stewart Middle Magnet School, was seen by a parent activating the device at a school bus stop, according to a department news release. It reportedly was designed to look like a lipstick case, and it was not used on or aimed at any one person.
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
Bradenton police officer hit by driver while directing traffic
BRADENTON, Fla. — A police officer is recovering after being hit by a car while directing traffic Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton, according to the police department. The Bradenton Police Department said the officer, who has worked for the city for more than 20 years, was struck while she was directing traffic around an earlier crash that happened around 11:50 a.m. at Manatee Avenue and 43rd Street W.
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
Florida car rental employees find toddler left in returned vehicle
Employees at a Hertz car rental lot at Daytona Beach International Airport made an unusual discovery in the back seat of a returned vehicle Monday — a toddler.
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Argument leads to Bradenton stabbing, deputies say
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said stabbed a man in a fight Friday.
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
