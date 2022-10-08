‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’

After a tumultuous first few days on the beach, Jill Chin is back on the market heading into Week 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of Monday night’s episode, Chin said she felt “super hopeful” entering the new week with the women giving out the roses. At the rose ceremony last week, Chin accepted a rose from Romeo Alexander, who she’d had her eye on when the two descended on the beach. But she quickly shut that door after Alexander began exploring his connection with other women.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO