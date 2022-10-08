‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’

Read full article on original website
Marvel Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Amid Release Date Shuffle
The Mahershala Ali-fronted "Blade" reboot gets pushed nearly a year to 2024
Marvel Studios Temporarily Shuts Down Production on ‘Blade’
Production is delayed as a search for a new director continues. Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. The production is delayed as the search for a new director continues and development on...
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson Join ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Voice Cast
Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film that stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback
How ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Writer-Director John Lee Hancock Invented Stephen King’s Favorite Scene
The "Saving Mr. Banks" filmmaker tells TheWrap how he won King's approval to direct the adaptation
Angela Lansbury Appreciation: This Titan of Stage, Film and TV Moved Generations of Fans
From her early work at MGM through Broadway stardom and "Murder, She Wrote" immortality, Lansbury stayed vibrant and creative throughout a long life
Brandy Spoke Out After Reports That She Was Hospitalized
The news of Brandy's hospitalization had prompted plenty of reactions online.
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract With Kimmel to Never Make Another ‘Halloween’ Film (Video)
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday to promote her new film, “Halloween Ends.” This marks the actress’s eighth “Halloween” appearance, beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. “I care. I care too much,” the actress told Kimmel. “I’m a...
Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Elisabeth Röhm Returns to Direct a Season 22 Episode
She played ADA Serena Southerlyn in Seasons 12 through 15 of the NBC legal drama
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce ‘The Caretaker’ for Universal
Sydney Sweeney and Universal are partnering up for a film adaptation of “The Caretaker,” based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Sweeney is attached to star and produce with Jonathan Davino on behalf of her production banner Fifty-Fifty Films. A director has not yet been named. Karl Gajdusek (“Oblivion”) is set to pen the adaptation.
‘Devil in the White City’ Loses Director Todd Field After Keanu Reeves’ Exit
The news comes just days after Reeves vacated the starring role in the project from EPs Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)
"Jason Patric's kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character," says Newlander in an interview tied to the film's 35th anniversary
Apple Acquires Thriller ‘The Gorge’ With Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Cast
Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the thriller “The Gorge,” which will star Miles Teller and is from director Scott Derrickson (“The Black Phone”). The streamer has now attached Anya Taylor-Joy to join the cast alongside Teller. “The Gorge” comes from Skydance Media and...
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Previews ‘Victim’ Episode in Which His Character OA Zidan Is Mugged: ‘It Shifts His Perspective’
"It really just comes down to not wanting to show weakness in a job that requires 100% strength," says Zaki of his character's reaction
Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Barbarella’ Remake for Sony
Jane Fonda starred in the kinky 1968 sci-fi film based on a French comic series
Sony Snaps Up Rights to Star-Studded GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’
Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson and Shailene Woodley headline the cast
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Was Inspired by ‘The Crown’ for HBO Series’ Recasting, Time Jumps (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Ryan Condal takes us through the past, present and future of the hit "Game of Thrones" prequel series
Kenneth Branagh to Return for New Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ With Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh to Star
Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Riley and Riccardo Scamarico also join the ensemble cast
How ‘The Winchesters’ EP Expanded the ‘Supernatural’ Universe Without Contradicting It
Robbie Thompson talks to TheWrap about the pilots parallels to Season 1 and appealing to both returning and new fans
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Jill Chin Previews a ‘Hopeful’ 3rd Week After Accepting a Rose From Romeo
After a tumultuous first few days on the beach, Jill Chin is back on the market heading into Week 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of Monday night’s episode, Chin said she felt “super hopeful” entering the new week with the women giving out the roses. At the rose ceremony last week, Chin accepted a rose from Romeo Alexander, who she’d had her eye on when the two descended on the beach. But she quickly shut that door after Alexander began exploring his connection with other women.
Brendan Fraser Says ‘Tragic’ Cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ ‘Doesn’t Engender Trust Among Filmmakers and the Studio’
Actor Brendan Fraser may be poised to earn his first-ever Oscar nomination this year for “The Whale,” but he’s also mourning an upcoming project that won’t be seeing the light of day: “Batgirl.” The “Mummy” actor played Ted Carson aka Firefly, the villain of the DC film, and is just as dismayed by its cancellation as fans are.
