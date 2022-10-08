Read full article on original website
GM Canada sales increased 28 percent to 62,075 units during the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased at Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands, while decreasing at Buick. “GM Canada’s results this quarter reflect sustained customer demand combined with improvements in vehicle production and dealer deliveries,” said Vice president, Sales, Service and Marketing of GM Canada, Sandor Piszar. “The team delivered impressive sales across our key products, including EVs, full-size SUVs, and full-size pickups. These results also demonstrate the full impact of Oshawa Assembly, which is building both light-duty and heavy-duty pickups across three shifts of production,” he added.
