Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend

WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.

The closures are scheduled to take place from Sunday, Oct. 9 to Monday, Oct. 10. between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The following areas will be affected by these closures:

  • East Broad Street between North 14th Street and North 11th Street — in both directions.
  • North 14th Street and East Broad Street Intersection.
  • Interstate 95 exit onto Broad Street

The closures will be a result of filming in the area, according to the Department of Public Works.

WRIC - ABC 8News

