Buffalo, NY

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police has Adam Bennefield in custody

According to the Buffalo Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody, who is wanted in connection with the Oct. 5 homicide of his wife, 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield. Read more here:
2 On Your Side

Congressman Higgins announces more than $3.5 million in federal money to address WNY teacher shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to Western New York to help address the ongoing teacher shortage in the region. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the University at Buffalo is receiving a three-year grant totaling $3,564,905. The money is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) program.
2 On Your Side

Community meeting Thursday to discuss Build Back Bailey Streetscape project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University District and other City of Buffalo residents are invited to a community feedback meeting to discuss the Build Back Bailey Streetscape project. The meeting is set for Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Avenue in Buffalo. The meeting is being hosted by University District council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.
2 On Your Side

Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

