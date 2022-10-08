Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
commUNITY spotlight: Niagara Falls elementary school now honors Dr. Bloneva Bond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls elementary school gives honor to the first Black woman to serve on the school board. Dr. Bloneva Bond was a triple threat. She was a civil rights activist, a community leader, and a board member from 1979-1984. Bond died in 2004, but she...
Buffalo Police has Adam Bennefield in custody
According to the Buffalo Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody, who is wanted in connection with the Oct. 5 homicide of his wife, 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield. Read more here:
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake View man puts massive 'Bills Mafia' sign on his roof honoring his wife
LAKE VIEW, N.Y. — A love like the one Mike Lips found in his wife Sharon Lips is one most of us would consider ourselves lucky to ever have. "It had to be five months before I even asked her out for a date. From that point on, it was just magic," Lips said.
Congressman Higgins announces more than $3.5 million in federal money to address WNY teacher shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to Western New York to help address the ongoing teacher shortage in the region. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the University at Buffalo is receiving a three-year grant totaling $3,564,905. The money is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) program.
Community meeting Thursday to discuss Build Back Bailey Streetscape project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University District and other City of Buffalo residents are invited to a community feedback meeting to discuss the Build Back Bailey Streetscape project. The meeting is set for Thursday, October 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Avenue in Buffalo. The meeting is being hosted by University District council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.
Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disputed plan to drop Erie County sales tax on heating fuels now includes natural gas
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we approach the winter heating season and projected higher costs for natural gas and other heating fuels, some Erie County lawmakers are pushing for the elimination of the county's sales tax on those fuel sources. 2 On Your Side originally reported on this proposal last...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1