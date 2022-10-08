ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Hyped by Joe Mullins in July, Sale of Ex-Sheriff’s Building for Drug-Treatment Facility Collapses

Less than a month before the primary election he was desperately trying not to lose, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins ballyhooed what he claimed would be a big win for the county: the impending sale of the former Sheriff’s Operations Center building in Bunnell, and its transformation into a much-needed in-patient treatment facility for people addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Public’s Help Sought to Name Flagler Sheriff’s Explosives Detection K9

There’s a new four-legged deputy at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and he needs a name. FCSO is asking the public for suggestions on its social media accounts on what to name the newest addition to the K9 Unit, a black Labrador Retriever who was born on November 19, 2021 and will be fully trained in explosives ordinance detection before he hits the streets in February 2023.
WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL

