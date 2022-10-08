Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Hyped by Joe Mullins in July, Sale of Ex-Sheriff’s Building for Drug-Treatment Facility Collapses
Less than a month before the primary election he was desperately trying not to lose, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins ballyhooed what he claimed would be a big win for the county: the impending sale of the former Sheriff’s Operations Center building in Bunnell, and its transformation into a much-needed in-patient treatment facility for people addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
click orlando
Projects underway to repair eroded Flagler Beach coastline in wake of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation began work Wednesday to replenish critical segments of Flagler County shoreline that were eroded by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation A1A Coquina Project will install large coquina rocks in areas of need to match pre-storm conditions and help...
WESH
Homes in Volusia County's Stone Island still filled with water
DELTONA, Fla. — Your street may be dry now, and your rain gear tucked away. Or, maybe it's not. Those who live in Stone Island in Volusia County are trekking through flood water every day to get back to their homes—the ones who still have homes to go back to, that is.
flaglerlive.com
Public’s Help Sought to Name Flagler Sheriff’s Explosives Detection K9
There’s a new four-legged deputy at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and he needs a name. FCSO is asking the public for suggestions on its social media accounts on what to name the newest addition to the K9 Unit, a black Labrador Retriever who was born on November 19, 2021 and will be fully trained in explosives ordinance detection before he hits the streets in February 2023.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waste Pro and Phillips & Jordan to begin debris collection in Flagler County
Waste Pro, at the request of Flagler County, will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of the County, including private homeowners’ associations and gated communities to aid cleanup efforts as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11. “We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t...
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff’s Office Lands $1.3 Million Grant to Expand Drug-Abuse Treatment at the County Jail
It’s a continuing irony: the Flagler County jail is the only residential treatment facility in Flagler County for drug-addicted men, and a rare location where they may get medically-assisted treatment, though that may be expanding soon through outpatient services in the county. The Department of Justice may be noticing....
WESH
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency
SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
flaglerlive.com
Hurricane Debris Removal Continues in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, Starts in Flagler on Tuesday
Hurricane Ian debris removal is continuing in Flagler County’s cities or about to begin in unincorporated Flagler, and is expected to take several more days, with patience at a premium. Waste Pro will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Flagler County on...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
Bay News 9
Deltona family begins rebuilding after Hurricane Ian with help from FEMA
DELTONA, Fla — The clean-up efforts after a storm are both timely and costly, and seeing the damage brings back thoughts of how scary Hurricane Ian was for the Hayden family. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian damaged the Deltona home. Recovering has been expensive. FEMA offered them...
Biketoberfest to rev up this week despite damage to many Daytona Beach hotels
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers to the 30th annual Biketoberfest, even as the area deals with damage from Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The storm damaged many hotels and businesses along the coast, but the...
One dead after crash in St. Johns County involving pedestrian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on State Road 207 just east of Interstate 95. FHP says the pedestrian pronounced dead at a nearby...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Yacht Club Welcomes 39th Holiday Boat Parade with Thank You
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 11, 2022) Heralding in what has become the one of largest privately organized holiday boat parades in Florida, the Palm Coast Yacht Club added a thank you kick off party to their list of events leading up this year’s big parade. Organizer Sarah Ulis, vice...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pedestrian struck by car on State Road 207 dies at hospital
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening said a pedestrian was struck on State Road 207 in St. Johns County, just east of I-95. According to FHP, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment, but that person died of their injuries. Troopers...
