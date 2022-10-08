Effective: 2022-10-12 14:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The following area, the Taiya River near Skagway * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 PM AKDT, Current river gauge reports indicate that rises in water levels above bankfull from heavy rain is likely. Flooding is expected to begin tonight, Wednesday, 12 October 2022. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 3:00pm the stage was 15.0 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 17.89 feet is expected around 10:00am Thursday. - For West Creek near Skagway: At 3:00pm the stage was 19.13 feet. Flood Stage is 26.5 feet.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 2 HOURS AGO