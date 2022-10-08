Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 14:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with heaviest amounts along the Alaska Highway. * WHERE...South of Chicken and east of Dot Lake. * WHEN...Through 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue into Thursday. Snow will be heavy from late this afternoon through early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. Between 7 and 12 inches of snow is expected from the Alaska Highway south while Chicken is expecting 4 inches, and Eagle is expecting 2 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 25 mph tonight and Thursday morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood Visitor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will come in squalls with visibility briefly near zero. Conditions will improve some this afternoon as winds decrease, but snow showers will continue into Thursday.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 16:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest and steadiest snow is currently occurring throughout much of the Copper River Basin. After midnight, expect snowfall intensity to diminish with light snow continuing through Thursday morning. Light snow will taper off from west to east during the day Thursday. The highest accumulations continue to be expected along the Richardson Highway from Gulkana south and along the Tok Cutoff.
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Area-Wide Thursday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 TO 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PRAIRIE AND NORTHERN LONOKE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to slowly diminish through the evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lee and northwestern Worth Counties through 800 PM EDT At 726 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leesburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Warwick, Starksville, Scrutchins, Chokee, Philema, Doles, Mossy Dell, Oakfield and Neyami. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Salle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: La Salle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE PARISH At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aimwell, or 24 miles south of Columbia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Jena and Midway. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 14:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The following area, the Taiya River near Skagway * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 PM AKDT, Current river gauge reports indicate that rises in water levels above bankfull from heavy rain is likely. Flooding is expected to begin tonight, Wednesday, 12 October 2022. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 3:00pm the stage was 15.0 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 17.89 feet is expected around 10:00am Thursday. - For West Creek near Skagway: At 3:00pm the stage was 19.13 feet. Flood Stage is 26.5 feet.
Flood Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 14:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The following area, The Chilkat River. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Possible isolated landslides in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM AKDT, satellite estimates indicate heavy rain across the advisory area. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly, especially near the Chilkat River. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible. - For Chilkat River at Klukwan: At 3:00pm the stage was 121.68 feet. Flood Stage is 128.0 feet. Forecast: A crest around 128.43 feet is expected around 4:00pm Thursday.
Wind Advisory issued for Monona by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monona WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts will decrease in strength this evening and thus the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Reminder, a Red Flag warning will be in effect tomorrow.
