ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Donut Wheel to close Campbell location

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwaeO_0iRYrkHt00

A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business.

With over 4.6-star ratings on google , customers quote their donuts as some of the best in Tucson.

According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.

The reason for the closure?

Our landlord sold the building and land to a national chain and they are tearing the building down on November 1st.
Thank you to all our customers and friends for all of your support these past 34 years. We love you and we will miss you dearly!!!
Donut Wheel

Open Locations:

Donut Wheel

4524 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741

675 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85706

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Comments / 16

Howard Huggins
4d ago

So sad. :-( Ive not been to this Donut Wheel but i have been to the others and will continue to do but i hope the closing store can find another suitable location and open anew and keep their staff employed.

Reply(3)
5
Liza Kelly
4d ago

This makes me so sad they have the best donuts in Tucson, literally the best!

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond

When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Restaurants
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
biztucson.com

TuSimple Celebrates Expansion and Grand Opening of New Tucson Facility

TuSimple company leadership, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility Oct. 6 for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and multiple state-of-the-art labs dedicated to...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Doughnut#Food Drink#Campbell
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

City-funded sewing class gearing up for second year

In addition to housing the classes, the Sonoran Stitch Factory also contracts work with businesses in the area. Six people were sitting at a table on the edge of a nearly silent warehouse in Tucson. The only sounds that broke the silence were the gentle hums and taps of sewing machines and the occasional, quiet guidance of sewing instructor Dennis Phillips.
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22

1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy