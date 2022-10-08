1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas

A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.

At around 11:45 a.m., a small SUV was turning onto U.S. 56 Highway from 199th Street, when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer heading eastbound, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Larry J. Holly, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the JOCO sheriff.