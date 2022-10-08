Best is the Standard for Tee Higgins

Best is the Standard for former Clemson star Tee Higgins, and no NFL wide receiver has been better in this area thus far this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins (92.3) is the highest-graded wide receiver vs. single coverage in 2022.

In four games for the Cincinnati Bengals so far this season, Higgins has recorded 20 receptions on 28 targets for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

Drafted by the Bengals in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has 161 catches for 2,314 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career to date.

Last season, Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

