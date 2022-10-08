ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Westworld’: Jonathan Nolan Drops Hint At New York Comic Con About Fifth And Final Season Negotiations

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago
HBO has yet to officially announce a season five of Westworld , but Jonathan Nolan seemed to appear hopeful at New York Comic Con that he’ll get the series finale that he thinks the drama deserves.

While promoting his new drama The Peripheral on Saturday, Nolan was asked for an update on the HBO drama from a fan.

“We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan said. “We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them.”

Previously, co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline that “Jonah (Nolan) and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet.”

Season 4 wrapped in August. HBO has typically renewed the drama while originals of the sci-fi were still airing, but that was before the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery and the subsequent cuts that have rocked the company.

Nolan and Joy are now exec producing dropped the latest trailer for The Peripheral , based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson. It premieres Oct. 21.

