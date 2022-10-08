Read full article on original website
Tony Brigman
4d ago
Some people can’t stay out of trouble with the law … No matter what chance they have in life they choose on being a criminal!!!
Reply
32
Bobby
3d ago
this guy definitely has brain damage from all the times he got hit. it's self-evident. and sad
Reply(1)
20
Gnomey0123
2d ago
Every time I see a story about AB it saddens me. I remember his early years as a Steeler. The things he did for the community made him one of my favorites and then his behavior changed. The day he left the field and changed before the game was his down fall in the NFL. Sad I hope he gets help.
Reply
4
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown’s BM Chelsie Airs Him Out, Exposes Broken Windows & Hateful Texts
“Your mom a sl*t living off me, that bitch surviving. Ima [make] it so uncomfortable for that bitch, she gone run away [with] you,” the pro athlete allegedly texted one of his children. Antonio Brown’s name continues to circulate in the headlines, and after feuding with his record label,...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos
Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
Former NBA Player Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Son in Airport
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport Monday after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son. Gordon was set to fly from New York to Chicago when he was arrested around 9 p.m. A pair of police officers were injured in the process, the New York Post reported—although it wasn’t clear how they were hurt. The child was taken by his aunt to a hospital for evaluation. The 39-year-old former Chicago Bulls shooting guard has had several run-ins with the law, including an arrest in 2017 for causing disruptions in an apartment building and pulling the fire alarms. He was also arrested for allegedly beating up a man in an apartment just a few months later.Read it at New York Post
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Woman Charged with Trademark Counterfeiting After Alleged Seizure of ‘$40 Million’ Worth of Fake Luxury Goods
A New York State woman has been arrested and charged in connection with what authorities allege was a $40 million luxury goods counterfeiting operation based out of Long Island. Lindsay Castelli, 31, stands accused of one count of trademark counterfeiting in the second degree, according to the Nassau County Police...
Arizona Man Meets Tinder Date, Gets Robbed At Gunpoint By Couple
The coupled led the victim to a hotel room before robbing him.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Accused Of Using Lil Wayne’s Name In Attempted $500K Promoter Scam
The same lawsuit accuses AB of selling a fake Richard Mille RM 011 to Ryan Kane. Such is the case for 34-year-old Antonio Brown, who has been hit with a series of lawsuits and unflattering allegations in recent weeks, the latest of which accuses the athlete-turned-rapper of attempting to rip a music promoter off for half a million dollars, among other things.
NFL・
Popculture
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on "La sombra del pasado." Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists
NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
Comments / 75