“I don’t like ANYTHING they’re doing”: Shannon Sharpe makes a SHOCKING prediction for the Week 5 matchup between the Cowboys-Rams

Read full article on original website
KRS Afoa
2d ago
FORMULA holds TRUE...most sacks...STAFFORD like a protester in RUSSIA getting his as* beat/ stomped/ harassed...HOW BOUT DEM BOYS👊😜
Reply(1)
16
hammer of the heretic
2d ago
gotta respect Sharpe on that prediction. I know how hard it had to be for him to say something positive about the Cowboys. he was probably nauseous the rest of the day.
Reply
9
DeSantis is USA
1d ago
Sharpe can’t even speak English and over talks everyone! He and Steve (I love myself)Smith need a show together called, Idiots that live to hear their voice.
Reply(5)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
Angry Patrick Mahomes Video Goes Viral On Monday Night
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video
It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called
As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday
With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Davante Adams Shoved a Cameraman on the Way to the Locker Room After Raiders - Chiefs Game
VIDEO: Davante Adams shoves cameraman.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Comments / 27