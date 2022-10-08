ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

foodanddine.com

Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)

Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road

At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Slugger Museum hosting 7th annual 'Home Run Halloween'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most iconic museums is looking to "pitch" in on the scares this Halloween. For the seventh year, Louisville Slugger Museum is hosting its "Home Run Halloween" event on Saturday, Oct. 22. The spooky event features candy handouts, balloon artists, ghost stories, mini-bat decorating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bardstown Road project nearing completion; overnight closures underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aconstruction project aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety along Bardstown Road in the Highlands is peaking this week with overnight closures. The roadway will be completely shut down to traffic from Grinstead Drive to Eastern Parkway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the week for resurfacing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tickets still available for Boo at the Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are still tickets available for the always-popular Boo at the Zoo. The Louisville Zoo is celebrating 41 years of merry, not scary, fun this October. Believe it or not, according to the website, there are still some tickets available each day. Tickets are $13 for...
LOUISVILLE, KY

