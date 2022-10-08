BBC Sets Date For Jodie Whittaker’s ‘Doctor Who’ Farewell, Issues New Trailer

The BBC is teeing up the farewell party for its first female Doctor, setting a departure date and issuing a new trailer spotlighting title star Jodie Whittaker .

Whittaker ‘s final episode as the Time Lord, The Power of the Doctor , will air Oct. 23. She will be replaced by Ncuti Gatwa, the star of Sex Education and the first full-time Black Doctor. who was announced in May.

The new clip features eternal Doctor Who enemies the Daleks, the Cybermen, and actor Sacha Dhawan’s The Master. “This is the day you are erased forever!” says Dhawan’s villain. “Bit of a conversation stopper…”

The BBC says the episode will see the 13th Doctor answer “Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st-century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death.”

Watch the clip below.