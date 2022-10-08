ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

BBC Sets Date For Jodie Whittaker’s ‘Doctor Who’ Farewell, Issues New Trailer

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

The BBC is teeing up the farewell party for its first female Doctor, setting a departure date and issuing a new trailer spotlighting title star Jodie Whittaker .

Whittaker ‘s final episode as the Time Lord, The Power of the Doctor , will air Oct. 23. She will be replaced by Ncuti Gatwa, the star of Sex Education and the first full-time Black Doctor. who was announced in May.

The new clip features eternal Doctor Who enemies the Daleks, the Cybermen, and actor Sacha Dhawan’s The Master. “This is the day you are erased forever!” says Dhawan’s villain. “Bit of a conversation stopper…”

The BBC says the episode will see the 13th Doctor answer “Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st-century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death.”

Watch the clip below.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee. The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. It will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Wagatha Christie Drama: Channel 4 Casts Its Rebekah Vardy & Coleen Rooney, With Michael Sheen Set To Play Barrister

Channel 4 has cast Harry Potter star Natalia Tena and BAFTA winner Chanel Creswell as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney in its upcoming Wagatha Christie courtroom drama, with Michael Sheen set to play high-profile barrister David Sherborne. Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom will recreate the high-stakes UK High Court defamation case between the two earlier this year, with two sparring legal teams in the spotlight. The Wagatha Christie case was one of the most high-profile in recent history in the UK. Rooney famously tried to catch out Vardy for selling news stories about her to the tabloids using sleuth tactics, thus...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Chelsea Detective’: ‘Dublin Murders’ Star Vanessa Emme Lands Co-Lead Role As Second Season Of Acorn TV And ZDF Drama Enters Production

EXCLUSIVE: Acorn TV and ZDF mystery drama series The Chelsea Detective has a new co-lead for its second season. Vanessa Emme (Dublin Murders, Three Families) has been cast opposite star Adrian Scarborough, with production now underway in and around London ahead of a 2023 return. BBC Studios-backed Expectation is the lead producer. Emme will play Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh, who’s described as a “sharp, “diligent” officer who joins Chelsea CID from Exeter and loves her job. While not naïve about life in London, she is billed as “an outsider and will occasionally roll her eyes at the worst excesses of Chelsea.” Killing Eve...
TV SERIES
Deadline

TNT Acquires British Drama Series ‘The Lazarus Project’ As Kathleen Finch Insists T-Nets Remain Committed To Scripted Originals

TNT is looking to a British drama series – The Lazarus Project – to plug its scripted gap as Kathleen Finch maintains that the cable network remains in the scripted business. Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group for Warner Bros. Discovery, said that the acquisition of the Sky series “gave us a runway to reset TNT’s scripted and unscripted development filters and quickly deliver fresh content for fans of big, scripted drama”. The Lazarus Project, which launched in the UK in August, comes from Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton and stars I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu. It marks the first new...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Sacha Dhawan
Person
David Dimbleby
Deadline

Prime Video, Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight & Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Join 50/50 Female Factual Director Pledge

Prime Video, Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions and Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay are among the 67 networks and production companies to commit to having half of their UK factual shows directed by women. Campaign group We Are Doc Women has spent the past 12 months urging broadcasters, SVoDs and indies to sign up to its 50/50 pledge and Prime Video has become the first streamer, with other high-profile signees including HiddenLight, Studio Ramsay, Lenny Henry’s Douglas Road Productions, Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions and BBC Studios. The majority are production companies, although the BBC and Channel 4 signed up several months ago,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant Willie Spence Dies In Tennessee Car Accident At 23

Willie Spence, the American Idol runner-up in the 2021 Season 19 of the competition series, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23. His death was reported by the local news outlet DouglasNow.com, based in Spence’s hometown of Douglas, Georgia. Details on the accident were not immediately available, but according to TMZ, Spence was driving from Tennessee to his home in Atlanta when he collided with a parked truck. Singer Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence of the song “The Prayer,” written by McPhee’s husband David Foster during a Season 19 appearance, tweeted her...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Time Doctor#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#History Of Doctor Who#Bbc Sets Date
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor James Lastovic Reported Missing In Hawaii

Actor James Lastovic, known for his roles on Days Of Our Lives and Insatiable, among other credits, has been reported missing in Hawaii. His mother, Lucienne Lastovic, revealed on Instagram that Lastovic and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, were vacationing in Kauai and were scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Monday, but never arrived. The two were last heard from Sunday at 1:30 pm Hawaii time, when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort where they were staying. According to Lucienne Lastovic, they had asked for directions to the cliff diving area at Shipwreck Beach and...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Deadline

Buckingham Palace Reveals King Charles III Coronation Date

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be alongside Charles III on the day and both will take part in the symbolic celebration of his reign. King Charles III officially became King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.
U.K.
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: See Who Jazzed It Up To A ‘Hamilton’ Tune, And Who Got Sent Packing, On Disney+ Night

The age-old tradition of featuring a Disney-themed night on Dancing With The Stars is now a thing of the past. That’s because it’s been replaced by a Disney+ Night! Nothing like taking synergy to a whole new level, right ballroom fans? And boy, did the celebrities fully commit. Everyone danced to a song from a movie or series that can currently be found on the platform, from a jive to a ditty from Hocus Pocus 2 to a quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hmm, nothing to cha cha to from She Hulk or...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The School For Good And Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig’s Netflix Fantasy

UPDATED, 11:45 AM: Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its YA fantasy pic The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig (Last Christmas), which is slated for a global release on the streamer on October 19. The film is set in the village of Gavaldon, where two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jennifer Siebel Newsom To Testify In Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Trial; California Governor’s Wife Revealed As Jane Doe #4

Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein’s long delayed West Coast sex crimes trial begins today, and California’s First Partner is expected to be among the alleged victims to testify. Identified as Jane Doe #4 in court filings, Jennifer Siebel Newsom will take the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench’s courtroom sometime over the next 10 weeks. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Siebel Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan told Deadline in a statement this morning. “She intends to testify at his trial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘The Strangers’: ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Actor Ema Horvath Joins Lionsgate Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has been tapped to star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers, which is in production in Slovakia. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures and came to be appreciated in the years following as a cult classic, with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night being...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jamie Lee Curtis Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast In A Surprise Appearance At The Reunion

Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their Season 12 reunion. The Halloween Ends star will make a surprise appearance during Part 1 of the reality television series. RHOBH OG star Kyle Richards is the link to Curtis as she starred with the OG scream queen in the very first Halloween film. Curtis made an appearance during Season 12 of the show where she promoted her charity My Hand In Yours which raises money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In a preview for the first part of the reunion shared by Bravo, Andy...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Nick Nolte & Jacqueline Bisset Reteam For Jake Weber’s Directorial Debut ‘Shelter Me’; Oliver Masucci Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Nolte (Graves) and Jacqueline Bisset (Birds of Paradise) will star alongside Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Bests: The Secrets of Dumbledore) in Shelter Me, a pandemic-set psychological drama marking the directorial debut of actor Jake Weber (Those Who Wish Me Dead, Dawn of the Dead). The film will be Nolte and Bisset’s third together, on the heels of Peter Yates’ 1977 treasure-hunter adventure The Deep, based on Peter Benchley’s 1976 novel of the same name, and Til Schweiger’s 2018 Alzheimer’s dramedy, Head Full of Honey. Shelter Me is an anthology of storylines set against the international backdrop of Covid-19. Masucci portrays Jon...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy