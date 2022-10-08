The growing list of COVID complications is long and surprising – from brain changes and heart disease to skin rashes and COVID toes. Those who get dermal fillers injected into their face have the possibility of an additional complication: swelling and discomfort if they get COVID or a dose of a COVID vaccine. So should they take extra precautions, or time their treatments? What are dermal fillers? Fillers are now one of the most common non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Adding fillers to the face can address facial drooping; injections into the high cheekbone area lift the face. Today’s patients might receive soft...

