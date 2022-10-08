ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sickle Cell Disease Management May Overlook Impactful Complications, Study Finds

Findings of a recent study suggest that complications of sickle cell disease (SCD) significantly contribute to morbidity and are more prevalent among older patients. Although the most common complications of sickle cell disease (SCD) are well known, the disorder has a wide range of complications that may not be sufficiently addressed with current standard treatments, according to a study published in eJHaem.
What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts

Closures of children’s hospitals and floors leaves pediatric care in a precarious position; Jewish women in Kentucky sue over abortion laws citing religious freedom; 36% of counties in the United States are without obstetric care or obstetric providers. Children’s Hospital Closures May Restrict Care Access. Pediatric units are...
Review Finds Insufficient Evidence Supporting Corticosteroid Irrigation for CRS With Nasal Polyps

A search of the peer-reviewed literature turned up inconsistent findings on the effectiveness of corticosteroid irrigation for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps. Treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps frequently includes topical corticosteroid therapy, intranasal corticosteroid sprays, and sinus surgery, but some patients turn to...
Older Adults With Diabetes Have Higher Prevalence of Depressive Symptoms

This new study investigated the prevalence of and health factors that are associated with depressive symptoms in older adults with diabetes. Examining older adults with diabetes for depressive symptoms is vital, as the association between depressive symptoms and older adults with diabetes is significant, according to a new study published in Sao Paulo Medical Journal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Implementation and Cost Validation of a Real-time Benefit Tool

Shiven Bhardwaj, PharmD, MAS, Steven D. Miller, MD, MBE, Amanda Bertram, MS, Kerry Smith, MS, Jessica Merrey, PharmD, MBA, Ashwini Davison, MD. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. This study evaluates impact of a real-time benefit tool on medication access and physician and pharmacy...
Hydroxychloroquine for Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome Does Not Lower Risk of SLE

However,. the researchers said their findings should not be interpreted as completely refuting the possibility that hydroxychloroquine might be a useful tool in preventing or slowing the development of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). A new study is casting doubt on hopes that hydroxychloroquine use among people with primary Sjögren’s syndrome...
When the face reacts, dermal fillers and COVID infection or vaccination are not a pretty combination

The growing list of COVID complications is long and surprising – from brain changes and heart disease to skin rashes and COVID toes. Those who get dermal fillers injected into their face have the possibility of an additional complication: swelling and discomfort if they get COVID or a dose of a COVID vaccine. So should they take extra precautions, or time their treatments? What are dermal fillers? Fillers are now one of the most common non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Adding fillers to the face can address facial drooping; injections into the high cheekbone area lift the face. Today’s patients might receive soft...
Disturbed Sleep Associated With Functional Ability, Emotional Distress in Adolescents

A recent study evaluated the relationships between disturbed sleep and executive functioning, internal emotional distress, and worry related to school and sleep in adolescents. A study published in Clinical Child Psychology and Psychiatry found that disturbed sleep was related to functional ability and psychiatric symptoms. The results could have clinical...
Identifying Comorbidities That Heighten Risk for Particular Hepatobiliary Cancers

Risk for individual hepatobiliary cancers varies from comorbidity to comorbidity, researchers found. It is well-established that environmental factors and comorbidities can increase a patient’s risk of cancer, but a new study suggests that certain comorbidities are linked with particular types of hepatobiliary cancer. The study, which was published in...
Review Finds Dermoscopy Can Reduce Incomplete Excision of Skin Cancer

Dermoscopy is a relatively inexpensive and readily available tool that can improve outcomes and quality of life for patients who need surgical excision of nonmelanoma skin cancers, the authors found. Use of dermoscopy, which uses a handheld light to examine cutaneous lesions prior to surgery for skin cancer, reduces the...
Dr Parisa Emami-Naeni on the Lack of Racial Diversity in Ophthalmology Residency Programs

Different factors have contributed to the lack of racial diversity in ophthalmology residency programs, and these programs build the future of the workforce, said Parisa Emami-Naeni, MD, MPH, assistant professor of ophthalmology at University of California, Davis, and vitreoretinal surgeon and uveitis specialist at UC Davis Eye Center. Different factors...
Sepsis, Septic Shock Likely Increase Risk of Adverse Outcomes in PAH

Investigators for this study analyzed outcomes among patients hospitalized with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who have higher risks of adverse health outcomes, in particular sepsis and septic shock. Among hospitalized patients who have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and were admitted for sepsis or septic shock (SSS), higher incidence rates of...
