Effective: 2022-10-12 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jackson County through 830 PM EDT At 746 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Coalton and Petersburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JACKSON COUNTY, OH ・ 59 MINUTES AGO