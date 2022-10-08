ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations

21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
IMMIGRATION
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’

Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
CELEBRITIES
Young Thug & Gunna Fans Are Leaking Their Music & Jerrika Karlae Wants Them To Stop

Young Thug and Gunna‘s fans have reportedly been busy leaking the pair’s music, and YSL rapper Jerrika Karlae wants it to stop. Thugga’s ex, also known as Karlae, posted a message to the overzealous followers on her Instagram page and kept it short and simple. According to the 29-year-old, people need to leave Young Thug and Gunna’s music alone.
MUSIC
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fetty Wap Gets Sentencing Date In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap has reportedly been given a sentencing date in his federal drug trafficking case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Paterson, New Jersey rapper will be sentenced on January 18, 2023 by Senior United States District Judge, Joanna Seybert. The 31-year old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
PATERSON, NJ
Hot Boy Rapper B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For Third Time

Hot Boy rapper B.G. has reportedly been denied a compassionate release from prison for a third time. As reported by VladTV, a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native get a reduction on his 14-year-prison term. It took the judge a mere three days to reject the motion, which was written and submitted by another federal prisoner on B.G.’s behalf.
CELEBRITIES
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY

