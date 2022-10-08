Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash
CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash. Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
Shelby County sure is savory
I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man who was recently reported missing. Police said Frank Aguilar was last seen on Tuesday, October 11 leaving a boarding home and walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a beige "Long John"/thermal shirt,...
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
Veigl family opens Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Cullman City Council and Cullman Economic Development Agency and family friends were on-hand for a tour Monday as Edgar and Beth Veigl unveiled their latest venture: Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite, Airbnbs located along Second Avenue Northeast. With Edgar Veigl’s building and construction prowess and his wife Beth Veigl’s keen sense of style, Cullman Haus and the Sweet Suite are destined to have reservations booked for months to come. Both projects leaned heavily on upcycling, with the Veigls opting to use repurposed items purchased on Facebook...
State Sen. Waggoner calls for Birmingham Water Works to release billing audit results
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful state senator is calling on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to release the full results of an internal audit of its billing practices and the problems that lead to thousands of customers going months without getting a bill. Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills)...
USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ”I am not surprised at all the billing department is the way it is now.”. Those are the words of a former Birmingham Water Works employee we’ll call “Ann” to protect her anonymity. Ann was one of three billing department employees fired last December and accused of falsifying meter readings: a charge she denies.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
