natickreport.com

Latest Natick dam forum featured history & nature lessons—plus the guy who broached the breach question

Natick’s public deliberation over whether to save or remove the Charles River dam continued at the Oct. 3 Select Board meeting (starting shortly after the 1-hour mark of the Pegasus recording), where members of the public did most of the talking over the span of more than 90 minutes on issues ranging from wildlife impacts to the dam’s history. Speakers included those who live in Natick or nearby, as well as those from special interest groups.
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
natickreport.com

Natick celebrates Diwali on Saturday

The public is invited to celebrate Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world, at the Morse Institute Library on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2:30-4:00pm. Activities will include:. Paint diyas & make lanterns. Draw chalk art on sidewalks. Capture memories in the...
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
nbcboston.com

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
whdh.com

Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
homenewshere.com

Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows

READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s completes its corporate headquarters move

BJ’s Wholesale Club has moved its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the wholesaler said Tuesday. The new location is just a few minutes from its previous headquarters in Westborough, and local media reported that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. requested and received a tax increment financing deal from its new host city to make the move.
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Floramo’s Restaurant

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the grand opening ceremony of Floramo’s in Malden located at the former Dockside Restaurant. The original Floramo's Restaurant was founded in 1984 by Tommy and Pat Floramo in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Offering homemade recipes cooked to order, Floramo's quickly established itself as a destination where ribs are prepared in a special way “where the meat falls off the bone.”
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
