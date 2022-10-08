Child victims identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children.
Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard.Read MORE: Family calls mom who tried to save kids from dog attack a hero
Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition.
The deaths of two children in a pit bull attack this week have renewed the debate over whether the breed is inherently violent.
