Shelby County, TN

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

By Stuart Rucker
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children.

Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard.

Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition.

The deaths of two children in a pit bull attack this week have renewed the debate over whether the breed is inherently violent.

darnell jones
4d ago

Extremely extremely sad 😢 our thoughts and prayers go out to the family ❤️🙏🏽

