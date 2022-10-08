Read full article on original website
14news.com
Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
14news.com
Evansville food truck back in business after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
14news.com
Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is celebrating after its win of the “Strongest Town” competition. They say the celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium. President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. will be speaking at the event. Officials say...
There’s a Fun Mercy Hospital Reunion This Saturday in Owensboro
Earlier this summer, I shared details about a Mercy Hospital reunion happening here in Owensboro. That reunion is THIS WEEKEND and Linda Ballard, the event's organizer, is getting very excited about the big day. As I previously shared, I had my tonsils taken out at Mercy Hospital when I was...
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
14news.com
2nd annual Night Out for Special Needs takes place in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night was the second annual Night Out for Special Needs. The event was hosted by Autism Evansville at Christian Fellowship Church for folks like Rebecca Burden and her son Liam. Burden said that in the past few months, Liam has had to see some specialists.
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A teen is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose. An affidavit shows the woman overdosed on fentanyl. A murder trial is underway in Fairfield, Illinois. The court moved outdoors to see the car connected to the case. A trial date is...
14news.com
Evansville firefighters and EMTs honored for Wendy’s medic rescue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run. On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work along side her team.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
2022 Visit Dubois County Photo Contest now open
The 2022 Dubois County Photo Contest is now open. Dubois County tourism is challenging residents and visitors alike to take part in capturing a variety of photographs while creating memories in Dubois County in 2022. They will choose a winning photo in each of the four category experiences: (1) Festival,...
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
14news.com
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
14news.com
Gibson Co. students and staff participate in annual walk to school event
GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A fun day for students in Gibson County. South Gibson School Resource Officers and Haubstadt Fire officials assisted the kids of Haubstadt to school in their annual walk to school event. The students and staff followed behind a fire truck as they walked in the event on Wednesday.
14news.com
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
14news.com
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
14news.com
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave funeral
WFIE 14 First Alert 6 p.m. Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
