ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City. McDermott managed to even crack a few smiles as if to welcome questions of Buffalo squandering a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation of a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game in January. “Well, I mean that did happen. That’s part of our past,” he said. “You learn from things like that and you move forward and you’re not afraid to learn from things and correct things and adjust and evolve,” McDermott added. “I’m just comfortable with this football team, comfortable going out there today and practicing and trying to get us better.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO