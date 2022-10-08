Read full article on original website
Related
Get This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for Bet $5, Win $200 MNF Offer
Our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gives you a huge incentive for betting on tonight’s MNF game. Using this offer lets you bet on the Raiders vs Chiefs. The Raiders visit Kansas City to face their division rivals, with the Chiefs currently holding a first-place lead in the AFC West. With a bet on this game, new customers will have the chance to win big.
DraftKings Promo Code Produces 40-1 Odds for MLB Division Series Games
The MLB playoffs roll forward this week, and new players can grab the top DraftKings promo code to bet series like Phillies-Braves and Padres-Dodgers with a bet $5, win $200 bonus. This DraftKings promo code will generate a $200 payout for a winning $5 bet on an MLB moneyline. To...
McDermott at ease with '13 Seconds' as Bills prep for Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City. McDermott managed to even crack a few smiles as if to welcome questions of Buffalo squandering a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation of a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game in January. “Well, I mean that did happen. That’s part of our past,” he said. “You learn from things like that and you move forward and you’re not afraid to learn from things and correct things and adjust and evolve,” McDermott added. “I’m just comfortable with this football team, comfortable going out there today and practicing and trying to get us better.”
Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over
The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Wiggle Under the Cap, ZAR Gets Contract
Hockey seemingly breaks all of its news in one day. Dozens of players hit waivers on Sunday, and few interesting names were on the list. The Pittsburgh Penguins squeezed under the NHL salary cap with a surprise twist ending. Former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole is under fire after an anonymous Twitter account accused him of sexual assault with a female minor. Also in the Daily, NHL trade market predictions and more dominos fall at Hockey Canada.
Odell Beckham Jr. claims Rams gave him insulting low contract offer
Speculation continues to swirl about which team will possibly sign Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver was drafted by the Giants but won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season.
NFL・
Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams
Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation
The Pittsburgh Penguins set their 23-man roster with 22 players on Monday. You already knew who the final spots belonged to, as the team kept P.O Joseph and sent Ty Smith to the AHL on Sunday. Dave Molinari wrote one of the season’s best columns (and funniest) about the Penguins dealing with an “age” old issue. Also in the Daily, the Ian Cole investigation is moving forward, Matt Murray will get the Opening Night start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas signed the Haguer bomb, and Wayne Simmonds roasted Toronto columnist Steve Simmons for his comments about the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dan on 93-7 the Fan: Penguins Breakout Players, Hopes & Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. Expectations and hopes are mixed because the Penguins kept the core intact. Comments on PHN have ranged from elation to sour and everything in between as the season approaches. PHN’s Dan Kingerski appeared...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0