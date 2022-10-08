Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Is Making Surprising History This Weekend
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been favored in every home game of his NFL career - 41 games to be exact. That being said, his impressive streak will come to an end this week. The Bills opened up as a slight favorite over the Chiefs for their Week 6 showdown.
Look: Packers Star Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Clear
At least one of Davante Adams' former teammates likes what he did on Monday night. Adams is in some trouble after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he was walking off the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL is looking into...
Man Shoved By Davante Adams Speaks Out Through Attorney
An attorney released a statement on behalf of the photographer shoved by Davante Adams at the end of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Per KSHB's Tod Palmer, Dan Curry of the Brown & Curry Law Firm said they will consider his client's legal options.
