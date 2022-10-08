ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Man Shoved By Davante Adams Speaks Out Through Attorney

An attorney released a statement on behalf of the photographer shoved by Davante Adams at the end of Monday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Per KSHB's Tod Palmer, Dan Curry of the Brown & Curry Law Firm said they will consider his client's legal options.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
629K+
Followers
79K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy