Braylon Edwards Appears To Call Out Michigan: Fans React
Former wide receiver Braylon Edwards was the most prolific pass catcher in Michigan history and is a legend at Ann Arbor. But he may have thrown a little bit of shade at his alma mater in a recent tweet. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Edwards thanked his former NFL team...
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
Look: Tom Izzo Reveals His Mindset With Transfer Players
Michigan State's Tom Izzo is as old school as it gets, and that's worked for him for a long time. But when the Spartans coach opted not to add any players via the transfer portal this summer, some criticized the Hall of Famer. However, Izzo defended his decision at Wednesday's...
Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision On Mike Hart's Replacement
We all wish Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart the best as he continues to recover from the medical condition that caused him to collapse on the field against Indiana this past weekend. In the interim, however, the Wolverines need someone to take the reins as running backs coach. On...
Look: Former Michigan Star Appears To Call Out Program
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appeared to take a shot at his alma mater in a tweet praising one of his old NFL teams. Edwards was one of dozens of former New York Jets players who were hosted by the team for their 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Look: Where Things Stand With Greg Gard, Juwan Howard
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard's postgame scuffle this past February was one of the biggest storylines of the college basketball year. The altercation resulted in a five-game suspension for Howard and a one-game suspension for two other Michigan players. But at Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Minneapolis, the two coaches appeared to bury the hatchet.
Michigan Football Assistant Coach Mike Hart Gives Health Update
The 36-year-old said his health is “trending in a positive direction” on Monday.
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
Mel Tucker Makes His Expectation Of Michigan State Fans Very Clear
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans are in a bad spot right now. The storied Big Ten program has just two wins through six games and is 0-3 in conference play. The Michigan State fan base, meanwhile, has lost all hope on the season. Tucker revealed this Monday afternoon ...
Column: Dantonio's final years hurt Michigan State, but Tucker's defense has to be better
Darqueze Dennard. Trae Waynes. Kurtis Drummond. Those are just a few of the names that made up Michigan State's "No Fly Zone" back in the glory days of Mark Dantonio's program. Those elite defensive units guided Dantonio's Spartans to multiple Big Ten Titles, a Rose Bowl win and a playoff berth. After years of excellence under Dantonio, Michigan State fans became accustomed to a certain level of execution on the defensive side of the ball. In 2013, during the Rose Bowl season, MSU's defense was the fourth best in the nation, allowing just 274.38 yards per game. The unit finished eighth in 2015,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson and Jackson-Davis on Big Noon Kickoff, Cuban trolls Michigan fans
For the second time in four weeks, Bloomington was the host of a national pre-game show over the weekend. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff set up in the south end zone complex of Memorial Stadium on Saturday. IU basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a guest appearance along with head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals fill-in assistant plans for Michigan during Mike Hart's absence
Jim Harbaugh mentioned who will be taking Mike Hart’s place on the Michigan sideline for Week 7. Hart had a medical emergency and had to be carted off the field against Indiana. Fred Jackson used to be the running backs coach at Michigan and was last in the position...
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Lansing-Area H.S. Football Top 10 (After Week 7)
We had two major upsets last week that have shaken up the rankings this week. Laingsburg pulled the biggest shocker by beating previously unbeaten Fowler on the road 27-13 behind the three touchdown passes from Ty Randall. As a reward, the Wolfpack are in this week's poll. And let's give...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
