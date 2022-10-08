ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Scammer Anna Delvey has little to say about first night back in Manhattan

By Georgett Roberts, Steven Vago, Melissa Klein
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqKNc_0iRYllO000

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin was tight-lipped Saturday about her first night under house arrest in the Big Apple.

The 31-year-old con artist, who called herself Anna Delvey and was the subject of the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” refused to open the door at the East Village walkup where she is now living. She was released from the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen Friday.

“Oh my God, how did you get here?” Sorokin asked The Post, insisting she couldn’t talk.

“Not a good time now, maybe later,” the 31-year-said and provided the name of her manager.

She added “Please leave me alone.”

A German film crew captured Sorokin’s arrival Friday night, and crew members went in and out of the building Saturday.

The sparsely furnished apartment where Sorokin is staying had two chairs and a coffee table in the living area, set up as if for an interview.

But by midafternoon Saturday, a photographer hired by the German crew arrived with a new seat for Sorokin — a vintage white chair with gold legs and arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdjEE_0iRYllO000
Fraudulent German heirness Anna Sorokin refused to speak to the Post after being released from jail.
Steve Vago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1Qlj_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin now lives in East Village.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjkO8_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin demanded to be left "alone" from the media.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDAtA_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin wears an ankle monitor.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2rM7_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin was shocked after being confronted by a Post reporter.
Steve Vago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cXFb_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin's new East Village apartment apparently costs more than $4,000 a month.
Steve Vago

The rent for the one-bedroom unit was $4,250, according to an online listing.

The five-story building is undergoing renovations and its owner, an LLC, was slapped with a Buildings Department violation in September for work without a permit.

Sorokin, who has an ankle monitor, must spend 24 hours under house arrest. She could be seen in her trademark oversize glasses looking out of the window Saturday.

Sorokin was convicted of scamming $200,000 from banks and businesses and served four years in prison .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zX8EW_0iRYllO000
The entrance door to Anna Sorokin's East Village apartment has numerous work permit notices.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj7J5_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin arrive at her new apartment on Saturday morning.
Kevin C. Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVrd6_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin looking out her apartment window in East Village.
Kevin C. Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaWhe_0iRYllO000
The 31-year-old con artist was silent about her future plans.
Steve Vago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoqiQ_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin is currently under house arrest.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qh4v0_0iRYllO000
Anna Sorokin so far has a chair and small table inside her apartment.
Steven Hirsch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIgBP_0iRYllO000
A vintage chair, which was purchased by photographer hired by the German crew, that is set to be used in an interview with Anna Delvey.
Georgett Roberts

She has been held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement since March 2021 for allegedly overstaying her visa. Sorokin was released to house arrest, and continues to fight her case after posting a $10,000 bond, using money from her online art sales.

Neighbors in her new digs didn’t seem to mind the con artist in their midst.

“She wasn’t hateful or murderous. She wasn’t scary. I’m definitely opposed to white collar crime. They should be prosecuted as much as any other, but there is something about her that is sympathetic, Abbe Hill, 58, a scenic artist.

Hill’s daughter, Be Hill, 17, said “She stole some money. I didn’t see a problem. I thought it was cool, whatever.”

Hill said she would “ask her how did she do it. I’m curious.”

