Fat Joe is slated to sit down with ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith for what’s being touted as an “unguarded conversation” next month. The event, formally billed as The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe, will take place on Nov. 15 and is part of the larger rollout behind The Book of Jose. Joe’s memoir, penned with Shaheem Reid, is being released through the Random House imprint Roc Lit 101. As previously reported, the imprint was launched back in 2020 and was at the time said to also have a “fantasy fiction” project on the way from Lil Uzi Vert.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO