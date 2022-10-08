ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Complex

KEEN Partners With Tirade World To Celebrate The Yogui Silhouette

Continuing to express its ethos of bringing individuals together in order to share a unique perspective, Portland-based footwear label KEEN has joined forces with multi-platform publication Tirade World for a new interview series which highlights the brand’s Yogui silhouette in a variation of colourways and prints. Basing itself on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
MUSIC
Complex

Fat Joe and Stephen A. Smith to Link Up for ‘In Conversation’ Event at the Apollo in NYC

Fat Joe is slated to sit down with ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith for what’s being touted as an “unguarded conversation” next month. The event, formally billed as The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe, will take place on Nov. 15 and is part of the larger rollout behind The Book of Jose. Joe’s memoir, penned with Shaheem Reid, is being released through the Random House imprint Roc Lit 101. As previously reported, the imprint was launched back in 2020 and was at the time said to also have a “fantasy fiction” project on the way from Lil Uzi Vert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Complex

Quavo and Takeoff Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about their love of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, their thoughts on this year’s “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 retro, and the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

How Bri Marie Became Drake’s Go-To Hair Braider

When Drake walked onstage to host the Nike Maxim Award Show in Beaverton, Oregon in early September 2022, he captured the attention of countless celebrities, athletes, and fans in attendance, but not for the reason you may think. It wasn’t his speech—although incredibly witty and humorous—that stole the show. Instead, it was the Nike swoosh-shaped detail braided into his hair. He later followed the public appearance with close-up shots of his protective style on Instagram, which garnered even more positive feedback.
BEAVERTON, OR
Complex

Conducta Warms Up For XOYO Residency With 4x4 Slammer “Lessons”

Taking a brief pause between the end of his packed festival season (including no fewer than two North American tours) and his upcoming residency at XOYO next month, Conducta has just released a new single called “Lessons”. Guaranteed to be a mainstay in the clubs for the foreseeable...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Air Force 1
Variety

‘Stone Turtle’ Review: This Stunning Malaysian Mystery Puts a Supernatural Twist on Real-World Trauma

America has “Groundhog Day.” Now Malaysia has “Stone Turtle,” a beguiling, all-around gorgeous reimagining of Southeast Asian folklore that finds its characters caught in a loop of vengeance, lust and violence from which they cannot escape. Here, it’s a dead-serious political statement rather than rom-com karma that forces island-dwelling refugee Zahara (Asmara Abigail) and an intrusive outsider (Bront Palarae) to play out repeated versions of a cautious standoff: She deals in precious leatherback turtle eggs, he claims to be a wildlife researcher, but pursues her with a passion that suggests other priorities. “Stone Turtle” marks a welcome comeback for Woo Ming...
MOVIES
Complex

Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Shoot Feature Film in Outer Space

Tom Cruise is working towards finalizing a deal that will make him the first actor to shoot a feature film in outer space, TMZ reports. Cruise is said to be speaking with the Universal Films Entertainment Group about filming at the International Space Station, accomplishing a goal that has been years in the making. While movies like the Cruise-narrated documentary Space Station 3D and 2012’s Apogee of Fear were filmed at the ISS, the actor aims to become the first civilian to perform a space walk.
MOVIES
Complex

Oliver Proudlock’s Serge DeNimes Drops ‘Tudor Collection’ Inspired By 16th Century Jewellery

Serge DeNimes—the London-based jewellery imprint founded by Oliver Proudlock—has officially unveiled its Tudor Collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Inspired by the grandeur of sixteenth century jewellery, the new range brings together a rich colour palette, contrasting textures, and undoubted opulence, while looking to the period’s most infamous monarch: Henry VIII.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

South East London Streetwear Imprint VA Garments Debut New Sneaker Line

Founded by Vidal Rollings and Alan Adewale, London-based imprint VA Garments has long been tearing down the traditional streetwear mould. Born in 2009 with an aim to empower men and women through British culture, by quite literally being bold and never fearing to standout from the crowd, the brand has continuously delivered a long line of unrivalled menswear staples which bring a fresh, innovative eye to the UK streetwear scene.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Nike Announces New Penalties for Resellers

With news of Nike Korea cracking down on resellers making the rounds in recent weeks, the brand has made similar updates to its e-commerce terms of sale stateside. First spotted by The Wall Street Journal, Nike’s new terms of sale include updated language pertaining to resale and bot use. The policies, which have been in place for years, were revised this month to include harsher penalties for those the brand determines purchased items with the intention of reselling.
BUSINESS
Complex

Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity

Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Freddie Gibbs on Moving Past Jeezy Beef, Addresses Benny the Butcher Fight

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Freddie Gibbs spoke about moving on from his beef with Jeezy and addressed that rumored fight with Benny the Butcher. “I was just ready to get past that in my career,” the $oul $old $eparately rapper said at the 6:10-mark of the interview, which can be viewed above. “Me and Jeezy ain’t never had no, like, physical stuff or anything of that nature. So it’s… I can move past that, that was a business disagreement.”
CELEBRITIES

