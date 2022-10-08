Read full article on original website
Lil Yachty Models For OVO’s Upcoming University of Toronto Collection
After taking the wock to Poland, Lil Yachty has found himself in Canada, or at least wearing it, as the model for OVO’s latest Fall and Winter collection, a collaboration with the University of Toronto. OVO teased the upcoming collaboration on their Instagram page where Yachty wore different pieces...
KEEN Partners With Tirade World To Celebrate The Yogui Silhouette
Continuing to express its ethos of bringing individuals together in order to share a unique perspective, Portland-based footwear label KEEN has joined forces with multi-platform publication Tirade World for a new interview series which highlights the brand’s Yogui silhouette in a variation of colourways and prints. Basing itself on...
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Fat Joe and Stephen A. Smith to Link Up for ‘In Conversation’ Event at the Apollo in NYC
Fat Joe is slated to sit down with ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith for what’s being touted as an “unguarded conversation” next month. The event, formally billed as The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe, will take place on Nov. 15 and is part of the larger rollout behind The Book of Jose. Joe’s memoir, penned with Shaheem Reid, is being released through the Random House imprint Roc Lit 101. As previously reported, the imprint was launched back in 2020 and was at the time said to also have a “fantasy fiction” project on the way from Lil Uzi Vert.
Quavo and Takeoff Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about their love of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, their thoughts on this year’s “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 retro, and the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1.
How Bri Marie Became Drake’s Go-To Hair Braider
When Drake walked onstage to host the Nike Maxim Award Show in Beaverton, Oregon in early September 2022, he captured the attention of countless celebrities, athletes, and fans in attendance, but not for the reason you may think. It wasn’t his speech—although incredibly witty and humorous—that stole the show. Instead, it was the Nike swoosh-shaped detail braided into his hair. He later followed the public appearance with close-up shots of his protective style on Instagram, which garnered even more positive feedback.
Conducta Warms Up For XOYO Residency With 4x4 Slammer “Lessons”
Taking a brief pause between the end of his packed festival season (including no fewer than two North American tours) and his upcoming residency at XOYO next month, Conducta has just released a new single called “Lessons”. Guaranteed to be a mainstay in the clubs for the foreseeable...
Mase Seemingly Implies ‘No.1 Hater’ Diddy Canceled His Tour With Cam’ron and Jadakiss
Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” the 47-year-old wrote in a caption alongside the video, which showed the Oct. 20 show of the 3 Headed Monster Tour as “canceled.”
‘Stone Turtle’ Review: This Stunning Malaysian Mystery Puts a Supernatural Twist on Real-World Trauma
America has “Groundhog Day.” Now Malaysia has “Stone Turtle,” a beguiling, all-around gorgeous reimagining of Southeast Asian folklore that finds its characters caught in a loop of vengeance, lust and violence from which they cannot escape. Here, it’s a dead-serious political statement rather than rom-com karma that forces island-dwelling refugee Zahara (Asmara Abigail) and an intrusive outsider (Bront Palarae) to play out repeated versions of a cautious standoff: She deals in precious leatherback turtle eggs, he claims to be a wildlife researcher, but pursues her with a passion that suggests other priorities. “Stone Turtle” marks a welcome comeback for Woo Ming...
Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Shoot Feature Film in Outer Space
Tom Cruise is working towards finalizing a deal that will make him the first actor to shoot a feature film in outer space, TMZ reports. Cruise is said to be speaking with the Universal Films Entertainment Group about filming at the International Space Station, accomplishing a goal that has been years in the making. While movies like the Cruise-narrated documentary Space Station 3D and 2012’s Apogee of Fear were filmed at the ISS, the actor aims to become the first civilian to perform a space walk.
Oliver Proudlock’s Serge DeNimes Drops ‘Tudor Collection’ Inspired By 16th Century Jewellery
Serge DeNimes—the London-based jewellery imprint founded by Oliver Proudlock—has officially unveiled its Tudor Collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Inspired by the grandeur of sixteenth century jewellery, the new range brings together a rich colour palette, contrasting textures, and undoubted opulence, while looking to the period’s most infamous monarch: Henry VIII.
67 Real-Life Scary Stories That'll Freak You The Fuck Out
I don't believe in ghosts. I don't believe in ghosts. I swear, I don't.
South East London Streetwear Imprint VA Garments Debut New Sneaker Line
Founded by Vidal Rollings and Alan Adewale, London-based imprint VA Garments has long been tearing down the traditional streetwear mould. Born in 2009 with an aim to empower men and women through British culture, by quite literally being bold and never fearing to standout from the crowd, the brand has continuously delivered a long line of unrivalled menswear staples which bring a fresh, innovative eye to the UK streetwear scene.
Nike Announces New Penalties for Resellers
With news of Nike Korea cracking down on resellers making the rounds in recent weeks, the brand has made similar updates to its e-commerce terms of sale stateside. First spotted by The Wall Street Journal, Nike’s new terms of sale include updated language pertaining to resale and bot use. The policies, which have been in place for years, were revised this month to include harsher penalties for those the brand determines purchased items with the intention of reselling.
Elon Musk Says He ‘Expressed My Concerns’ to Kanye West Over Recent Twitter Activity
Elon Musk says he spoke with the artist formerly known as Kanye West this week about his recent Twitter activity. As previously reported, Ye’s account was restricted (not permanently suspended) after a tweet shared last week that was widely called out as antisemitic. Ye’s Instagram, which has been a source of continued headlines as of late, was also restricted for violating site policy.
Freddie Gibbs on Moving Past Jeezy Beef, Addresses Benny the Butcher Fight
In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Freddie Gibbs spoke about moving on from his beef with Jeezy and addressed that rumored fight with Benny the Butcher. “I was just ready to get past that in my career,” the $oul $old $eparately rapper said at the 6:10-mark of the interview, which can be viewed above. “Me and Jeezy ain’t never had no, like, physical stuff or anything of that nature. So it’s… I can move past that, that was a business disagreement.”
Lil Yachty’s Viral Track “Poland” Hits Streaming Services and Gets Video Treatment (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/11, 5:10 p.m. ET: Yachty has released a Cole Bennett-directed Lyrical Lemonade video for “Poland.” Enjoy 89 seconds of fun above. See original story below. Lil Yachty’s track “Poland” recently surfaced online and now it has officially made its way to streaming services. The...
