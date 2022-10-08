ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Driver dies in Stockton after fleeing traffic stop

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1TB2_0iRYleCv00

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle pursuit in Stockton on Saturday resulted in a fatal collision after the suspect vehicle failed to yield at a traffic stop, according the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east Stockton when the driver fled from law enforcement at a high speed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moments later the suspect vehicle drove into a parked vehicle near Filbert Street and Harding Way. Life-saving measures were conducted but the driver died of their injuries at the scene.

No other citizens or law enforcement personnel were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office will not release the identity of the driver until next of kin has been notified.

Comments / 2

pot stirring
4d ago

Shouldn’t have ran. He obviously had something to hide. Hats off to the cops for actually chasing him instead of just letting him get away! The no pursuit policy doesn’t work and just emboldens criminals when they think they can do whatever they want and all they have to do is run. Bring back the days of pit maneuvers and ramming and shooting out tires!

Reply
4
 

