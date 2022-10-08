Driver dies in Stockton after fleeing traffic stop

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle pursuit in Stockton on Saturday resulted in a fatal collision after the suspect vehicle failed to yield at a traffic stop, according the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east Stockton when the driver fled from law enforcement at a high speed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moments later the suspect vehicle drove into a parked vehicle near Filbert Street and Harding Way. Life-saving measures were conducted but the driver died of their injuries at the scene.

No other citizens or law enforcement personnel were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office will not release the identity of the driver until next of kin has been notified.

