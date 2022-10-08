ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency assist for households impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its manner. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also referred to as D-SNAP — will present meals assistance to Floridians in choose counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is damaged down...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
St. Lucie County Seeks Resident Opinions

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is seeking resident opinions to help shape the future of the county. On Oct. 7, St. Lucie County deployed the National Community Survey to a scientifically random sampling of 5,500 households. Each selected household will receive invitations to participate through the U.S. mail.
D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition...
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
