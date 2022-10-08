Read full article on original website
Related
Central Florida toll roads to potentially remain free for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although signs of Hurricane Ian have vanished from all but the most heavily impacted parts of Central Florida, the area’s toll roads continue to remain free to travel on, with no immediate end in sight. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron...
How to get federal disaster assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $210 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 128,000 individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA is opening more Disaster Recovery Centers and going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities. Locally, residents in Flagler, Putnam...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Showers, storms return to Florida complicating ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida and are in the forecast for most of the week, which may hamper ongoing recovery efforts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Food assistance program approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emergency assist for households impacted by Hurricane Ian is on its manner. Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also referred to as D-SNAP — will present meals assistance to Floridians in choose counties, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV reported Saturday. The program is damaged down...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
10NEWS
No flood insurance following Hurricane Ian's impacts? Here are your options
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's property insurance market is still in turmoil. Polk County is one of the inland counties that were hit hard with flooding, and some homeowners didn't have flood insurance before the storm hit. For those homeowners, what are their...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
Are Florida homeowners required to disclose past flood damage when selling a house?
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian left almost everything that Polly Joy owned in ruins. "As you can see down in there it’s starting to mold," she said as she showed us around her Kissimmee home. When Joy bought her home in 1995, she says she was never...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farm Share Provides 1.7 Million Pounds of Hurricane Ian Relief Aid Across Florida
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest independent food bank, has reached a landmark in its Hurricane Ian relief efforts by donating 1.76 million pounds of food, water, blankets, non-perishable food products, cleaning supplies, and general disaster relief aid to affected communities across Florida.
cbs12.com
St. Lucie County Seeks Resident Opinions
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is seeking resident opinions to help shape the future of the county. On Oct. 7, St. Lucie County deployed the National Community Survey to a scientifically random sampling of 5,500 households. Each selected household will receive invitations to participate through the U.S. mail.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
click orlando
D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
theapopkavoice.com
Goodwill launches "Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup" at all Central Florida stores
Hurricane Ian was one of the most impactful and powerful storms in history after its onslaught on Southwest Florida. It made landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane, with 150-mph winds pushing ashore untold floodwaters from the Gulf of Mexico that tore through homes and businesses along the coast.
Comments / 1