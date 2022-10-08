Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Flip Side presents "How Was Your Pandemic?"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid’s house Improv team, on October 22 at 8:00pm. Masks are optional in the theatre. The Flip Side features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu...
Open Call for Event Hosts for JC Fridays on December 2nd
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City. JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006....
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" returns to Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- The murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder returns to Music Mountain Theatre from October 14 - 30. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. This knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit was the most Tony-nominated show of the 2014 season with ten nominations and four wins, including Best Musical.
Hoboken Talks: Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner, "Hoboken Whisperers" show us the streets of Hoboken through their eyes
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Join the Hoboken Historical Museum online on Thursday October 13 at 7:00pm for a very special Hoboken Talks as born 'n raised brothers from other mothers Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner walk and talk LIVE. These "Hoboken Whisperers" (don't ask - we promise they'll tell you!!) have stories to tell about every street corner. Who will they bump into? Anything can happen! Mama Johnson Field, anyone?
Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
Middletown Arts Center And Dunbar Repertory Company Present a Staged Reading Of "Three OG's"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents the professional staged reading of the play, “Three OG’s” by Derrell Lawrence on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00pm. This is the third production of the Sweet Potato Pie Sessions Series and will be directed by Mark Antonio Henderson and read by Joseph G. Taylor.
Brooklyn Rider LIVE! at the Grunin Center’s Black Box Theater
There’s a sense of intrigue inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts’ Black Box Theater this Thursday, September 29, 2022 evening as music lovers await a performance by the classical string quartet, Brooklyn Rider. The members of Brooklyn Rider — Michael Nicolas on cello, Nicholas...
MPAC presents Phillip Phillips
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips’ The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
(NEWARK, NJ) -- A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The Top Five finalists comprise two international singers Kristin Lash of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso of Mexico, and three Manhattanites: Harlem-based Allan Harris and Ekep Nkwelle (originally from Washington, DC), and Lucy Yeghiazaryan (originally from Armavir, Armenia).
New Jersey Repertory Company welcomes Dee Dee Irwin as Managing Director
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch’s award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization.
Submissions Open For Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Submissions for Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open now through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters. Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX).
New Jersey Hall of Fame breaks ground at American Dream, Unveils Plans for State Of The Art Center
(EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream, the unrivalled entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands. The forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) will be located on...
Brook Arts Center Celebrates the Holiday Season
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Discover the magic of the theater this holiday season at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, as special holiday events, musicals, and concerts light up the spirit of the season. From Seussical to A Christmas Carol and everything in between, there’s a lot going on this holiday season at the Historic Brook Theater!
Studio Montclair presents "On the Surface"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair, Inc. presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists...
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Brunch to Benefit Friends of Cedar View on October 16th
(HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On Sunday, October 16th, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm, the Friends of Cedar View will be holding a Fundraiser Brunch for the continued restoration and care of Historic Cedar View Cemetery in Lincroft, NJ. The event will be held at Chilangos Mexican Restaurant, 272 Bay Ave. Highlands, NJ. There will be a limited menu with appetizers, choice of entree, and dessert. There will also be unlimited margaritas, sangria, beer and wine to compliment the meal.
Innovating Thread, Altering Perceptions, Cartoon-Like Forms, Work of Member Artists Fill HAM Galleries
(CLINTON, NJ) -- The Hunterdon Art Museum presents four new exhibitions on view from October 2, 2022 - January 8, 2023: “Thread Hijack;” “Amie Adelman: Moving Lines;” “Fran Shalom: Duck/Rabbit;” and “2022 Members Exhibition.”. “. ,” curated by Mary Birmingham, explores what happens when...
New Jersey Symphony Concert Films receive Emmy(R) Awards
(NEWARK, NJ) -- At its Centennial Season Opening Night concert on Friday, October 7, 2022, Gabriel van Aalst, President & CEO of New Jersey Symphony, announced from the stage that two of the New Jersey Symphony Concert Films produced during the pandemic, “EMERGE: An NJSO Concert Film” and “Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467 feat. Terrence Wilson,” received Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards.
Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Ramapo College presents "Where are the Nazis? Memory and Myth in Russia, Ukraine and the USA"
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Dr. Ben Rifkin will ask the question, “Why do large numbers of citizens of the Russian Federation believe that the Ukrainian government, including its Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Ukrainian people, are Nazis?” when he is the guest speaker at Ramapo College on Monday, October 24. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 4:00pm-5:30pm in the campus’s Anisfield School of Business Rm. 135.
