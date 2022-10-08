Read full article on original website
Porch pirate sentenced to prison in Wichita Falls
A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, October 11, 2022. Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.
Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Recent Burglary
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspect in a recent burglary. At around midnight on Friday, September 30, an unknown suspect broke into Johnson’s Furniture, located at 3400 Old Jacksboro Highway. The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes.
Vernon College introduces new truck driving program
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will be putting a lot of people into the truck driving industry here very soon, helping with a nationwide driver shortage. That’s thanks to the addition of the truck driving program at Vernon College. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, there will be nearly...
Vernon police investigating homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon police are currently investigating a homicide where it’s believed a man was shot several times Tuesday night. It happened in a field across the street from the American Legion, right off Marshall Street. A witness on the scene says the victim had been walking...
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
WF Mayor accepts award for Texoma Gives fundraiser
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The winner of the first-ever Crime Stoppers Chase the Chief Armadillo Derby has now claimed his prize. Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana was welcomed by Crime Stoppers board members at their monthly meeting Tuesday, October 11. That’s where members Teresa Caves and Jackie Riley presented...
Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with. Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone...
GIVEAWAY: Enter to win Herb Easley Falls Jam 2022 tickets
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Falls Jam, presented by Herb Easley Motors, is happening Saturday, Oct. 22 at the MPEC. News Channel 6 is giving away five pairs of tickets (10 total) to the event. To qualify: Like our post on Facebook, tag a friend in the post, and share...
Vernon homicide victim identified, candlelight vigil planned
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a Tuesday night homicide in Vernon has been identified, and the suspect is believed to be in custody. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, officers responded to the the field across from the American Legion Post 67 in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, for reports of gunshots.
Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate. I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint. For me,...
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
Someone Stole Mutti’s Air Conditioners Overnight
Someone legitimately stole the air conditioners from Mutti's German Restaurant overnight, prompting the eatery to close for the time being until they can replace them. How messed up is that?. You can't have anything in Lawton these days... Air conditioner theft, especially on those big commercial units, is pretty popular...
Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
Vernon Police Chief announces retirement
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department. He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens. City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov....
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
Lowrider community forms family-like environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cruising, hydraulics, and a clean paint job. “I take pride in mine and everything because this is me,” Ronde Nino said. It doesn’t happen overnight, but over time, these classics look better than the year they were made. With fresh paint and shiny...
Veterans Service Center looking for holiday donations for families
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you heard of the Veterans Service Center?. They help process new and existing disability claims for veterans, as well as lending a helping hand to the widows and children of fallen veterans. But that’s not all they’re doing. They’re also gearing up for...
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
