ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Officers investigate shooting in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuJK4_0iRYignK00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes.

Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired back.

No one was injured according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Deputies seek missing NC man

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man last seen in Swannanoa. The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving his church in Swannanoa on October 1 around 7:30 p.m. He was driving...
SWANNANOA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Asheville, NC
Sports
deltanews.tv

At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting

GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Deputies search for missing man in Rutherford Co.

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The missing man has been located safe. This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be read below:. RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy