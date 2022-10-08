Officers investigate shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes.

Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired back.

No one was injured according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.