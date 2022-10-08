ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattaroy, WA

Here are some local haunted houses you can visit in the Inland Northwest

By Vincent Saglimbeni
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spooky season is officially here, which means it’s time to visit some haunted houses.

There are two haunted houses that are open starting this weekend. The DeMoss Haunted Maze 2022 opened on Friday. Located at 5921 N. Elm St., you can visit every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 8- 29 from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. There will be free family fun on Halloween night. Presented by 509 Bombsquad, they say on their Facebook page that donations are appreciated. They are asking for non-perishable food, along with new and gently-used toys.

Another Haunted House that opened this weekend was the Haunted House on 7310 N. Excell Dr. It will be open on October 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and Halloween night from 7-9 p.m.

Two other Haunted House that are opening later this October include one at the King Family Halloween Display in Mead and the Hillbully Haunted House in Chattaroy.

The full display on 15604 N. Freya will also be collecting non-perishable foods for the food bank and cash for Make-A-Wish. This will be open every Friday and Saturday from October 14- Halloween night, as well as October 30.

The Hillbilly Haunted House will open on October 21. They say it is considered to be a haunted house for children 13 and up. Anyone with children under the age of 13 can go at the parent’s discretion. You can sign up to be a “hero” to go through the haunted house with those who want it toned down.

