Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rhea, central Bradley, southeastern Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Meigs, western McMinn, southeastern Marion and Hamilton Counties through 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/ At 804 PM EDT/704 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Spencer to 6 miles west of Soddy-Daisy to South Pittsburg. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dayton, Jasper, Pikeville, Decatur, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg and Spring City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Marshall, Jackson, southern Madison, east central Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 730 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Tracy City to 8 miles northeast of Gurley to near Priceville. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant and Skyline. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Van Buren, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Grundy; Van Buren; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Van Buren, Warren and Grundy Counties through 715 PM CDT At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McMinnville to near Monteagle. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McMinnville, Spencer, Gruetli-Laager, Tracy City, Monteagle, Altamont, Coalmont, Palmer, Beersheba Springs, Viola, Fall Creek Falls State Park, Pelham and Fiery Gizzard State Park. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 128 and 135. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Marshall, Jackson, southern Madison, east central Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 730 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Tracy City to 8 miles northeast of Gurley to near Priceville. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant and Skyline. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wayne, southern Laurel, southeastern Pulaski, McCreary, south central Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 845 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Somerset to Gregory to near Mount Pisgah. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Somerset, Shopville, Ruth, Ritner, Valley Oak, Dabney, Elihu, Quinton and Somerset Pulaski Airport around 805 PM EDT. Bent, Grade and Dykes around 810 PM EDT. Alpine, Sloans Valley and Mount Victory around 815 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Whitley City, Parkers Lake, Greenwood, Wiborg, Co- Operative, Marshes Siding, Rockcastle Springs, Beulah Heights, Billows, Blue Heron, Honeybee, Cumberland Falls S.P., Bunch, Bernstadt, Wood Creek Lake, Hightop, Huxley, Strunk, Carmichael, Hare, Stearns, Duckrun, London, Youngs Creek, Sublimity City, Pittsburg, London- Corbin Airport, Krupp, Bark Camp, Pine Knot and East Bernstadt. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS Hal Rogers Parkway between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 75 in east central Kentucky between mile markers 33 and 48. Kentucky Highway 80 in Laurel County between mile markers 1 and 11. Kentucky Highway 80 in Pulaski County between mile markers 18 and 40. Louis B. Nunn Parkway MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
