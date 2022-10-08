Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wayne, southern Laurel, southeastern Pulaski, McCreary, south central Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 845 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Somerset to Gregory to near Mount Pisgah. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Somerset, Shopville, Ruth, Ritner, Valley Oak, Dabney, Elihu, Quinton and Somerset Pulaski Airport around 805 PM EDT. Bent, Grade and Dykes around 810 PM EDT. Alpine, Sloans Valley and Mount Victory around 815 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Whitley City, Parkers Lake, Greenwood, Wiborg, Co- Operative, Marshes Siding, Rockcastle Springs, Beulah Heights, Billows, Blue Heron, Honeybee, Cumberland Falls S.P., Bunch, Bernstadt, Wood Creek Lake, Hightop, Huxley, Strunk, Carmichael, Hare, Stearns, Duckrun, London, Youngs Creek, Sublimity City, Pittsburg, London- Corbin Airport, Krupp, Bark Camp, Pine Knot and East Bernstadt. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS Hal Rogers Parkway between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 75 in east central Kentucky between mile markers 33 and 48. Kentucky Highway 80 in Laurel County between mile markers 1 and 11. Kentucky Highway 80 in Pulaski County between mile markers 18 and 40. Louis B. Nunn Parkway MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO