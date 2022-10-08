Effective: 2022-10-12 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bledsoe; Hamilton; Marion; Rhea; Sequatchie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Rhea, Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Marion and northwestern Hamilton Counties through 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ At 726 PM EDT/626 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McMinnville to 6 miles north of Monteagle to 6 miles southwest of Huntland. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dunlap, Jasper, Pikeville, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Monteagle, Fairmount and Graysville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO