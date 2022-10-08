ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many out of state visiting NC abortion clinics

By Nick Sturdivant
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In June, dozens flooded downtown Raleigh to protest the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since then, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic clinics in North Carolina have been flooded with out of state patients.

“North Carolina has seen a tremendous increase in people traveling from out of state to get abortion care here. The number of patients Planned Parenthood health centers are seeing since June has more than tripled,” explained Molly Rivera, Communications Director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

A Woman’s Choice Clinic in Raleigh told CBS News that before the Supreme Court’s decision, about 35 percent of patients were from out of state.

Now, with most neighboring states restricting or banning abortions, it’s up to 56 percent.

“The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition exists to just support clinics and people visiting those clinics,” mentioned Kelsea McLain.

McLain is the organization’s founder and she has seen an increase in volunteers.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming amount of attention. We’ve really had to kick up our training and our implementing of new volunteers at the clinic into high gear due to all of the interest, but we are also approaching with caution because this work is difficult,” she stated.

However, there’s pushback.

“This is what we’ve been warning. This is the abortion extremism that has gone on in North Carolina for the last 50 years,” said Tami Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is the Executive Director for NC Values Coalition and said state law should go further than a 20-week ban.

“This whole issue is about saving unborn babies from being ripped apart in the womb. I think that’s what people need to realize that’s exactly what abortion is,” she said.

Republicans are seeking to win a veto-proof supermajority in the general assembly this year.

Lawmakers have said laws dealing with abortion access will be a top priority during next year’s legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 48

Sheila
4d ago

Crossing state lines to commit murder... Isn't that wonderful... Instead of keeping your legs closed or using protection man and womans fault they knew the risk...

Reply(33)
10
Snowflake_Melter
3d ago

Look at all the religious nutcases commenting to prove that they don’t understand basic biology , and that they only want to punish women for having sex for fun. They are so triggered by the idea of removing some tissue that can’t think or feel. Using “murder” to describe removing tissue with no brain or nervous system is just lying or pure ignorance. I think I’m going to start protesting for tumors’ rights.

Reply(2)
3
Tina
3d ago

I support that medical decisions should be made by those who are directly affected and the doctors. Not politicians, lawyers, clergy or strangers.

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
